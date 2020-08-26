WITH VIDEOS: Law enforcement in Kenosha have allegedly started arresting some of those out after curfew

Riot Kitchen shared a video of the arrests in which police in unmarked vehicles quickly swarmed a van and arrested those inside. In the video, an officer can be heard yelling "Get the f*** out!" about a second before another officer smashes a passenger side window.

This occurred at around 7:15 p.m. in Kenosha at the corner of Washington Road and Wood Road, minutes after the curfew went into effect while the sun was still up.

A livestreamer, Brendan Gutenschwager aka BGOnTheScene, shared a video of him at 9 p.m. being approached by law enforcement in an unmarked vehicle.

“It’s after curfew, I need to see ID," one officer told Gutenschwager, who was one of the individuals who recorded video of Tuesday night's deadly shootings. He was allowed to leave after showing he was documenting the scene and was not an active demonstrator.

The large groups of demonstrators, however, appear to have been largely left alone as of 9:45 p.m. as they remain quieter in the early hours of the night.