 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WITH VIDEOS: Law enforcement in Kenosha have allegedly started arresting some of those out after curfew
0 comments
topical alert top story

WITH VIDEOS: Law enforcement in Kenosha have allegedly started arresting some of those out after curfew

{{featured_button_text}}

KENOSHA — Law enforcement in Kenosha has started arresting those out after curfew Wednesday night, according to multiple online reports.

Curfew went into effect at 7 p.m. Wednesday, an hour earlier than previous nights, although marchers still moved through the streets chanting without much hassle from law enforcement. Sundown occurred just after 7:30.

Wednesday afternoon, Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said that enforcement of the curfew would be stricter that night.

Multiple reporters and other documenters and streamers on the scene have recorded law enforcement in unmarked vehicles quickly detaining peaceful demonstrators.

Ethan Duran, a Milwaukee-based freelancer, shared photos on Twitter at 7:15 p.m. of law enforcement officers who he said had "yanked" a demonstrator into a U-Haul trailer. "Police in plain clothes are covering them in the intersection," Duran wrote.

Another group, known as Riot Kitchen 206 which has provided food for demonstrators across the country but primarily in Seattle, said that its "bus crew" in Kenosha "was arrested in broad daylight" Wednesday. "We are currently trying to find our friends who were just there to feed people," a tweet from @riotkitchen206 said.

Riot Kitchen shared a video of the arrests in which police in unmarked vehicles quickly swarmed a van and arrested those inside. In the video, an officer can be heard yelling "Get the f*** out!" about a second before another officer smashes a passenger side window.

This occurred at around 7:15 p.m. in Kenosha at the corner of Washington Road and Wood Road, minutes after the curfew went into effect while the sun was still up.

A livestreamer, Brendan Gutenschwager aka BGOnTheScene, shared a video of him at 9 p.m. being approached by law enforcement in an unmarked vehicle.

“It’s after curfew, I need to see ID," one officer told Gutenschwager, who was one of the individuals who recorded video of Tuesday night's deadly shootings. He was allowed to leave after showing he was documenting the scene and was not an active demonstrator.

The large groups of demonstrators, however, appear to have been largely left alone as of 9:45 p.m. as they remain quieter in the early hours of the night.

The pockets of heavily armed individuals common at Tuesday's rally prior to the night's shootings have been practically non-existent.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News