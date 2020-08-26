WITH VIDEOS: Law enforcement in Kenosha have allegedly started arresting some of those out after curfew

KENOSHA — Law enforcement in Kenosha has started arresting those out after curfew Wednesday night, according to multiple online reports.
Curfew went into effect at 7 p.m. Wednesday, an hour earlier than previous nights, although marchers still moved through the streets chanting without much hassle from law enforcement. Sundown occurred just after 7:30.
Wednesday afternoon, Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said that enforcement of the curfew would be stricter that night.
Multiple reporters and other documenters and streamers on the scene have recorded law enforcement in unmarked vehicles quickly detaining peaceful demonstrators.
Ethan Duran, a Milwaukee-based freelancer, shared photos on Twitter at 7:15 p.m. of law enforcement officers who he said had "yanked" a demonstrator into a U-Haul trailer. "Police in plain clothes are covering them in the intersection," Duran wrote.
A supporter driving out just got yanked out of his Uhaul by Sheriffs. Police in plain clothes are covering them in the intersection. pic.twitter.com/nfSuLRIjpk— Ethan Duran (@EthanD97) August 27, 2020
Another group, known as Riot Kitchen 206 which has provided food for demonstrators across the country but primarily in Seattle, said that its "bus crew" in Kenosha "was arrested in broad daylight" Wednesday. "We are currently trying to find our friends who were just there to feed people," a tweet from @riotkitchen206 said.
Riot Kitchen shared a video of the arrests in which police in unmarked vehicles quickly swarmed a van and arrested those inside. In the video, an officer can be heard yelling "Get the f*** out!" about a second before another officer smashes a passenger side window.
This occurred at around 7:15 p.m. in Kenosha at the corner of Washington Road and Wood Road, minutes after the curfew went into effect while the sun was still up.
Riot Kitchen HQ just learned that our bus crew was arrested in broad daylight in #Kenosha today - kidnapped by feds in unmarked vans.— riotkitchen206 (@riotkitchen206) August 27, 2020
We are currently trying to find our friends who were just there to feed people.
Please share and donate for bail via Venmo riotkitchen206 pic.twitter.com/o2TDbohvFl
A livestreamer, Brendan Gutenschwager aka BGOnTheScene, shared a video of him at 9 p.m. being approached by law enforcement in an unmarked vehicle.
“It’s after curfew, I need to see ID," one officer told Gutenschwager, who was one of the individuals who recorded video of Tuesday night's deadly shootings. He was allowed to leave after showing he was documenting the scene and was not an active demonstrator.
“It’s after curfew, I need to see ID.” Police hop out of unmarked vans to stop people (including press) on the street #Kenosha #KenoshaProtests pic.twitter.com/ZHNBOVNXXJ— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 27, 2020
The large groups of demonstrators, however, appear to have been largely left alone as of 9:45 p.m. as they remain quieter in the early hours of the night.
The pockets of heavily armed individuals common at Tuesday's rally prior to the night's shootings have been practically non-existent.
The current situation in #Kenosha pic.twitter.com/vi3aZOUeGO— Ricardo🇨🇺 🇵🇷Torres (@RicoReporting) August 27, 2020
Civil unrest in Kenosha Tuesday
CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY
Man in BLM shirt talks with TV news crew
Garbage trucks, tear gas, protesters
Street medics stand at the ready to respond
Armed individuals stand outside gas station
Armed individuals stand outside gas station
TV news reporter edits and files a story
Crowded Civic Center Park minutes before it is cleared
Medic in Civic Center Park
Backlit by police lights in Civic Center Park
Backlit by police vehicles
Holding hands during a protest
Sign says "If you are not angry you're not paying attention"
Time for change=Racial Justice Now
Drone in the sky
Group stands silently just feet away from fence
Man, who was asking protesters to "stop throwing" stuff, stands up close to the fence
At right, man scampers back after approaching law enforcement and then being peppered with less-lethal munitions
Approaching the fence
Press photographers find their spot
On a bike, on their phone, during a protest
Press photographers find their spot
Holding a sign in the area between the park and police
National Guard behind the fence
Law enforcement fires less-lethal munitions from the roof
A man carries a cross across Sheridan Road toward Civic Center Park
Protesters up against the fence
Window smashed before protests heated up Tuesday
Red white and blue above protesters
Photographers and videographers commandeer garbage truck
National Guardsmen behind the fence
Protesters beside burned out garbage truck
Street medics
Street medics have a group huddle
Medic station at the ready
Bob Goss pleads for no looting
"No lives matter until... Black Lives Matter"
Listening to the man in the middle
Gloved fist in the air
Pup tired at protest
Jacob Blake mask
Sign holding and driving
Young kid holds sign that signs "Hold cops accountable"
Time for change=Racial Justice Now
"Save Kenosha" reads boarded up building
Roller skating during the early protest
Spray paint saying "Justice for Jacob Blake"
Armed men move toward police line
Armed men move toward police line
Chants of "Hands up! Don't shoot!"
Chants of "Hands up! Don't shoot!"
Man stands with hands up as officers repeatedly tell him and others to "clear the roadway"
Law enforcement pushes forward to clear Civic Center Park of protesters
Law enforcement pushes forward to clear Civic Center Park of protesters
Smoke and law enforcement
Street medics respond to injured man
Street medics respond to injured man
Kenosha protest, Aug. 25-26, 2020
Medics
Kenosha protest, Aug. 25-26, 2020
Protesters stand in defiance of police orders to clear Sheridan Road
Officers march forward on Sheridan Road, prepared to push protesters back
Chants of "Hands up! Don't shoot!"
"Hands up! Don't shoot!"
"Hands up, don't shoot"
Smoke and tension
Blocking Sheridan Road
Men stand armed atop business
Men stand armed atop business
Armed individuals outside of gas station chat with BLM demonstrators
Armed individuals outside of gas station chat with BLM demonstrators
Sign: "He was unarmed #BlackLivesMatter"
Boarded up Black-owned business
Smashed window from night before
Fire allowed to burn in already smashed-up car lot
Dumpster set alight
Dumpster set alight
Dumpster being pushed toward law enforcement; it ended up serving briefly as a barricade
On fire dumpster rolls down SHeridan
Demonstrators build a short-lived fire
Fire on Sheridan Road
Fire burns behind short-lived barricade
Demonstrators use a blue umbrella to distract law enforcement, who later used less-lethal ammunition to damage umbrella and push back those holding it
Sitting underneath damaged umbrella
Skull mask
