UNION GROVE — A Union Grove woman is accused to arriving drunk to a parent-teacher conference and then fleeing law enforcement.
Brittney R. Raboine, 31, is facing one felony charge of a vehicle operator attempting to flee or elude an officer, one misdemeanor charge of resisting or obstructing an officer and one misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint:
A Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched to Union Grove Elementary School, 1745 Mildrum St., on Thursday for a report of an intoxicated parent trying to leave the school with children. The deputy located Raboine’s vehicle on Main Street and 15th Avenue (the intersection of highways 11 and 45) and activated the police squad’s emergency lights and sirens.
The deputy reported that the vehicle did not slow down or pull over but continued to maneuver around other vehicles that had. The driver pulled into a driveway in the 700 block of 9th Avenue, exited the vehicle and ran towards the back of the residence. The deputy pursued on foot, found the driver attempting to unlock the back door and asked her to stop. She opened the back door and allegedly attempted to close it on the pursing deputy. The driver was identified as Raboine and she was taken into custody.
The deputy spoke with Union Grove Elementary officials who reported she had been at the school for a parent-teacher conference and that an administrative assistant had seen her “walking goofy.” A teacher reported they had smelled alcohol on Raboine’s breath when she spoke.
The principal stated that when he told Raboine he was going to call the police, she ran from the building entered her vehicle and drove out of the school parking lot.
According to court records, Raboine was arrested for operating while intoxicated earlier this month in a similar incident. On Oct. 16, the principal had summoned law enforcement because Raboine had not picked up her children from school. Raboine called the school from the parking lot, asking that the children be sent to the car; she was allegedly slurring her words. She was told she needed to enter the building to collect her children and was reportedly stumbling while walking and slurring her speech. The principal then called the Sheriff’s Office.
At her initial appearance on Thursday, bail for Raboine was set at $1,000. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 6.