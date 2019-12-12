You are the owner of this article.
With Video: Warrant issued for man seen punching RPD officer Stulo after OWI crash
Sgt. Samuel Stulo could face criminal charges after allegedly looking at his phone, causing a crash that injured a woman, after drinking at a local bar on Dec. 17.

RACINE — A warrant has been issued against a Racine man caught on tape punching off-duty Racine Police Sgt. Samuel Stulo after an OWI crash last December.

George E. Gayton, 44, of the 1900 block of State Street, was due in court Tuesday but failed to appear, online court records show. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

George Gayton

George Gayton points out oil stains left behind 10 days after Racine Police Sgt. Samuel Stulo allegedly crashed into Gayton's aunt's car on Dec. 17 on State Street. Nearly a year later, Gayton is being charged with substantial battery after allegedly punching Stulo in the throat following the crash. 

Gayton is charged with a felony count of substantial battery and faces up to 3½ years in prison and/or fines up to $10,000. 

Court records indicate that Gayton was previously convicted of battery, with domestic abuse assessments, disorderly conduct and burglary of a building. 

Caught on tape

According to the criminal complaint, Gayton punched Stulo. on Dec. 17, 2018, after a crash in the 1900 block of State Street in which Gayton's aunt was involved. 

Police found Stulo and his severely damaged SUV in front of Beres Towing, 1960 State St. Stulo was later found to be intoxicated. Gayton was also at the scene, standing outside the vehicle, visibly upset and yelling.

Stulo admitted that he had had a couple of drinks and said he was coming down the road when a car came out of nowhere and the crash occurred.

He said he pulled over and Gayton approached, accusing him of trying to get away. Stulo said he pulled out his badge and his phone and Gayton punched him in the throat.

Surveillance footage from the nearby BP Gas Station, 1975 State St., “clearly showed the defendant punch Mr. Stulo.”

Stulo was admitted to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa after being punched. Medical records show that the punch resulted in Stulo’s voice box being fractured.

After the crash, Stulo was convicted of OWI, first offense, causing injury. In June, he was sentenced to 30 days in the Kenosha County Jail. Stulo has returned to work at the Racine Police Department.

Video online

To see surveillance video showing George Gayton allegedly punching Samuel Stulo after the Dec. 17, 2018, crash, find this story online at JournalTimes.com.

