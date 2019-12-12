With Video: Warrant issued for man seen punching RPD officer Stulo after OWI crash

Sgt. Samuel Stulo could face criminal charges after allegedly looking at his phone, causing a crash that injured a woman, after drinking at a local bar on Dec. 17.

RACINE — A warrant has been issued against a Racine man caught on tape punching off-duty Racine Police Sgt. Samuel Stulo after an OWI crash last December.

George E. Gayton, 44, of the 1900 block of State Street, was due in court Tuesday but failed to appear, online court records show. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Gayton is charged with a felony count of substantial battery and faces up to 3½ years in prison and/or fines up to $10,000.

Court records indicate that Gayton was previously convicted of battery, with domestic abuse assessments, disorderly conduct and burglary of a building.

Caught on tape

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to the criminal complaint, Gayton punched Stulo. on Dec. 17, 2018, after a crash in the 1900 block of State Street in which Gayton's aunt was involved.

Police found Stulo and his severely damaged SUV in front of Beres Towing, 1960 State St. Stulo was later found to be intoxicated. Gayton was also at the scene, standing outside the vehicle, visibly upset and yelling.

Stulo admitted that he had had a couple of drinks and said he was coming down the road when a car came out of nowhere and the crash occurred.