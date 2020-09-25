With video: Ward found guilty on all charges in murder of Officer Hetland

"It is the most logical thing you can imagine that the one thing he can’t get for his usual, professional job on June 17 is gloves," Graveley said.

While the defense argued the perpetrator's actions in the video indicate he was familiar with the layout at Teezers, the prosecution argued the opposite. The largest genetic impression was left on the door to a private office, which was locked. Several witnesses for the prosecution stated that Ward was not a suspect until his DNA was matched on the CODIS database.

"And it is what reveals him," said Graveley. "That mistake."

He also zeroed in on the moment after the struggle with the perpetrator, when Hetland lost his footing and fell back. Instead of choosing to get away, the perpetrator chose to shoot Hetland in the chest.

"He ends a life because that is what he’s willing to do to try to escape detection," Graveley said. "There is a moment then after that shot has been fired that the defendant appears to kick John Hetland's body as his life ends."

The DNA collected on the doorknob was reinforced by DNA on Hetland's shoulder, neck and the side of his face, presumably from the struggle with the perpetrator.