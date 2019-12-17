WITH VIDEO: Ty' Rese West's family files federal wrongful death and excessive force lawsuit

Gregory Kulis, the other attorney, said that the police’s and district attorney’s account of the case “doesn’t make sense.”

“Eric Giese decided to ride Ty’ Rese off the road. Why? I don’t know,” Kulis said. “He (Ty’ Rese) did what any young man would do. He ran.”

The thing that most stood out to Kulis in this case was that Giese reported he never saw West point a gun at him, which left Kulis wondering why lethal force was needed.

Russell maintains that West was racially profiled and that his death was racially motivated.

The district attorney’s decision had mentioned that West was in a stolen car the day before he died, even though Giese wouldn’t have known that.

“How is that relevant?” Russell wondered, regarding the decision not to file charges against the sergeant.

Kulis had a similar assessment. “They tried to dirty him up after the fact,” he said, regarding reports of burglaries in the neighborhood where West died and his criminal history. “They have nothing to do with whether an officer can use deadly force out on the street.”

Along with the lawsuit, they are calling for Giese to be fired from the Mount Pleasant Police Department.