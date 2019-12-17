WITH VIDEO: Ty' Rese West's family files federal wrongful death and excessive force lawsuit

RACINE — The family of Ty’ Rese West has followed through on its threat to file a federal appeal, alleging that West’s death was “murder” and demanding a trial by jury.
West was 18 when he died just after midnight on June 15. He was shot by Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Eric Giese after West fled from Giese, who was trying to stop the teen for riding a bike without a light.
After an investigation by the Racine Police Department, District Attorney Tricia Hanson found that Giese had acted in self-defense, in part because West appeared to have been reaching for a gun while the police sergeant was trying to arrest him, according to her findings.
West’s family, their attorneys and Chicago-based activist Eric Russell disagree about the district attorney’s findings.
The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court, alleges that Giese’s actions were “intentional, willful and wanton.”
“I can tell you emphatically that the family absolutely refutes the report from the district attorney. We think it’s just an absolute insult to the intelligence of our community, the family,” Russell, who works with the Chicago-based group Tree of Life Justice League of Illinois, told The Journal Times on Tuesday morning.
Andrew Stroth, one of two civil-rights attorneys representing the West family, called Ty’ Rese “yet another black man unjustifiably shot by the police.”
Gregory Kulis, the other attorney, said that the police’s and district attorney’s account of the case “doesn’t make sense.”
“Eric Giese decided to ride Ty’ Rese off the road. Why? I don’t know,” Kulis said. “He (Ty’ Rese) did what any young man would do. He ran.”
CLICK HERE to read the full lawsuit, filed Tuesday in United States District Court: Eastern District of Wisconsin, Milwaukee Division.
The thing that most stood out to Kulis in this case was that Giese reported he never saw West point a gun at him, which left Kulis wondering why lethal force was needed.
Russell maintains that West was racially profiled and that his death was racially motivated.
The district attorney’s decision had mentioned that West was in a stolen car the day before he died, even though Giese wouldn’t have known that.
“How is that relevant?” Russell wondered, regarding the decision not to file charges against the sergeant.
Kulis had a similar assessment. “They tried to dirty him up after the fact,” he said, regarding reports of burglaries in the neighborhood where West died and his criminal history. “They have nothing to do with whether an officer can use deadly force out on the street.”
Along with the lawsuit, they are calling for Giese to be fired from the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
Stroth and Kulis
Both of the attorneys retained by the West family are accustomed to high-profile cases.
Stroth is currently fighting the Chicago Police Department after an officer was seen on video “body slamming” a schizophrenic man believed to have been inebriated. The man’s family and Stroth claim that the “martial arts takedown” was “potential lethal force” and excessive in the situation. That case has received extensive coverage from Chicago media outlets.
Stroth has also represented families who have filed wrongful-death lawsuits against police departments in Topeka, Kan., and Edmond, Okla.
Kulis is part of the legal team that is suing the attorneys who had defended actor Jussie Smollett, after Smollett allegedly staged an attack against himself in a botched attempt to draw attention to discrimination experienced by people of color and people who identify as LGBTQ.