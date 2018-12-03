KENOSHA COUNTY — A state trooper and tow truck operator were transported to the hospital after a vehicle rear-ended the trooper’s vehicle on Sunday night as it was pulled over on the side of Interstate 94 in Kenosha County.
The trooper was in his cruiser completing paperwork and the tow truck operator was loading a vehicle involved in an earlier incident when the crash occurred at about 7:20 p.m. near Highway ML, just north of the Wisconsin/Illinois state line.
The tow driver was thrown from the rear of the tow truck and came to rest against a median wall. The trooper and tow operator were transported to a Kenosha hospital, where they were treated for injuries and released.
The driver of the vehicle that struck the State Patrol cruiser had three child passengers in their vehicle and is suspected of operating while impaired and driving without a valid license. All four occupants of that vehicle were transported to Milwaukee-area hospitals.
The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the crash.
“This incident illustrates the risks that law enforcement and emergency responders face every day,” stated State Patrol Captain Tim Carnahan in a press release about the incident. “It also highlights the need for all motorists to be alert and to move over or slow down for stopped emergency vehicles.”
