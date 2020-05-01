With Video: Sixth Street fire started in bedroom, results in $150K in damage

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — A structure fire in Downtown Racine on Sixth Street on Thursday afternoon caused an estimated $150,000 in damage and displaced at least four tenants.

The fire was reported at 3:13 p.m. Thursday, and broke out in the upstairs of a building in the 300 block of Sixth Street, next to Butcher & Barrel Gastropub.

The blaze started in a second-floor bedroom, according to a Racine Fire Department news release.

At least four tenants lived in the apartments in the upper levels of the building, Racine Fire Department Battalion Chief Willie Hargrove said.

No one was injured in the blaze, and firefighters rescued two cats that were in the building, Hargrove said.

The Fire Department had not determined the cause of the blaze as of Friday.

Building history

According to Racine County’s online property map, the affected building’s address is 302 Sixth St. The oldest record from that location in The Journal Times’ archive is an advertisement for M.D.M.S. Co. from 1892, promoting gas and electric lights as well as a variety of other electronic equipment, including “speaking tubes,” pipes that were installed in houses to transmit sound from one end to the other.