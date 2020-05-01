With Video: Sixth Street fire started in bedroom, results in $150K in damage

RACINE — A structure fire in Downtown Racine on Sixth Street on Thursday afternoon caused an estimated $150,000 in damage and displaced at least four tenants.
The fire was reported at 3:13 p.m. Thursday, and broke out in the upstairs of a building in the 300 block of Sixth Street, next to Butcher & Barrel Gastropub.
The blaze started in a second-floor bedroom, according to a Racine Fire Department news release.
At least four tenants lived in the apartments in the upper levels of the building, Racine Fire Department Battalion Chief Willie Hargrove said.
No one was injured in the blaze, and firefighters rescued two cats that were in the building, Hargrove said.
The Fire Department had not determined the cause of the blaze as of Friday.
Building history
According to Racine County’s online property map, the affected building’s address is 302 Sixth St. The oldest record from that location in The Journal Times’ archive is an advertisement for M.D.M.S. Co. from 1892, promoting gas and electric lights as well as a variety of other electronic equipment, including “speaking tubes,” pipes that were installed in houses to transmit sound from one end to the other.
In the 1920s and 1930s the location was home to Davies Boot Shop and Joseph Goodman and Son, a tailoring shop which reopened as Goodman’s Tailoring in 1932. The surname Goodman was tied to the location for decades; Realtor Arnold Goodman listed the building as the address for his business and for Goodman Property Management, which advertised residential and commercial spaces throughout Racine.
In 1945, a restaurant called the Dixie Grill was advertised at that location, later replaced by The Snack Bar in 1953. But by the late 1950s and into the 1960s the building’s life as a restaurant was apparently over as it became the home of Accurate Office Machines, which advertised new, used and rental typewriters and adding machines.
In the mid-1960s the computer age had come to 302 Sixth St., which was home of the Data Processing Institute, which advertised skill training for careers in computers. The company advertised to men and women separately: for men it was for careers as computer programmers and for women it was for learning how to use the IBM keypunch.
But starting in the 1970s the location became what it is widely remembered for; the longstanding Reading Room for The First Church of Christ, Scientist. The reading room remained open for decades, though for the last few years, its hours were limited from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. The last time it was listed in The Journal Times’ religion section was in late 2017.
