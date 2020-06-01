With video: Racine chief blames fire and looting mostly on outsiders

Howell also stated that he did not believe someone from the community would have set fire to the Thelma Orr COP House at 1146 Villa St.

"Anyone who is from this community would not do that to the Thelma Orr COP house," Howell said. "Thelma Orr is beloved in this community for many, many, many reasons, too numerous to name here. But I will tell you that the people who came into our community and perpetrated this particular act made a tactical error because now we get to share in our personal outrage with the entire community. My phone has been literally ringing off the hook. The community is outraged by this."

Thelma Orr was a community activist involved with the George Bray Neighborhood Center Board, the Center for Community Concerns, Lincoln Neighborhood Center Inc. and the Kenosha Job Advisory Council. She also encouraged people of color to apply for the police and fire departments, including Howell.

Howell said he grew up on the same street where she lived and as a child, "had no aspirations to be a police officer because there were no people in that community that looked like me that were police officers, or at least very few."

"She clearly saw something in me that I didn't see in myself," he said.