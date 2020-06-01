With video: Racine chief blames fire and looting mostly on outsiders

RACINE — Racine Police Chief Art Howell said that he believes the bulk of violent activity late Sunday and early Monday in the city was perpetrated by outsiders looking to escalate or take advantage of protests.
At a press conference on Monday afternoon, Howell pointed to evidence that indicated to him that some of the violence after a protest of the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis, was not done by members of the Racine community.
Damage reported overnight Sunday included a fire at the Thelma Orr Community Oriented Policing House on Villa Street and the looting of several stores across the city.
Howell said that he is working with area police departments, including Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie. He said he already had some information regarding the people involved, which he was not ready to disclose on Monday.
When asked about potential ties to white supremacist groups, which have been reportedly involved in escalating other protests across the country, Howell said that is something his department is looking into and is in consultation about with the FBI and federal Department of Homeland Security.
"I can confirm to you that there are subversive groups involved in the unrest across the nation," he said.
Thelma Orr's legacy
Howell also stated that he did not believe someone from the community would have set fire to the Thelma Orr COP House at 1146 Villa St.
"Anyone who is from this community would not do that to the Thelma Orr COP house," Howell said. "Thelma Orr is beloved in this community for many, many, many reasons, too numerous to name here. But I will tell you that the people who came into our community and perpetrated this particular act made a tactical error because now we get to share in our personal outrage with the entire community. My phone has been literally ringing off the hook. The community is outraged by this."
Thelma Orr was a community activist involved with the George Bray Neighborhood Center Board, the Center for Community Concerns, Lincoln Neighborhood Center Inc. and the Kenosha Job Advisory Council. She also encouraged people of color to apply for the police and fire departments, including Howell.
Howell said he grew up on the same street where she lived and as a child, "had no aspirations to be a police officer because there were no people in that community that looked like me that were police officers, or at least very few."
"She clearly saw something in me that I didn't see in myself," he said.
Another tactical error was the targeting of mostly cell phone carriers across the city in areas that were not connected to the protests.
"This had absolutely nothing to do with Mr. Floyd," said Howell. "This was basically strategic, organized crime and it will be addressed as such."
March, tribute planned for Tuesday
As of the Monday press conference, city officials did not plan to implement a curfew over Monday night. Howell pointed to other cities across America that did implement such measures and that proved ineffective.
Mayor Cory Mason asked, that at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, for people to step outside, perhaps on their porches, and kneel or light a candle for nine minutes to honor Floyd's memory. Churches are also being asked to ring their bells for nine minutes.
Several community organizations have organized a peaceful march also set to begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday from 10th and Main Streets to the Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave. a. Mason said no protests are being cancelled. but in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, he encouraged people to honor Floyd from the safety of their homes.
BLM and Justice 4 Floyd signs
Demonstrator helping demonstrator
Rock through window at salon
Law enforcement in front of the Racine Police Department
Racine protest May 31-June 1
Racine County Sheriff's Office backs up the Racine Police Department
Filming officers
Racine County Sheriff's deputies at the ready
A fist bump for a deputy
Displaying anger toward police
Remembering Joel Acevedo
Donning a gas mask
Donning a gas mask
A demonstrator
