CALEDONIA — Caledonia Police have identified the name of the man who was shot and killed by a Caledonia police officer on Sunday evening after the man allegedly attacked the officer. 

He has been identified as 38-year-old Jared R. Nelson, of Racine, Caledonia Lt. Gary Larsen said at a press conference Monday morning. 

The incident occurred at 4:59 p.m. Sunday when Caledonia police officers responded to a report of a  burglary in progress on Crystal Spring Drive in Caledonia, a cul-de-sac just northwest of the intersection of highways 38 and 31. 

Upon arrival, a uniformed officer encountered Nelson who immediately attacked the officer with an edged weapon, causing a serious head wound to the officer, according to police. 

The officer responded to the use of deadly force by discharging his duty weapon, striking Nelson and ultimately killing him. Nelson died at the scene. 

The officer, a 4-year-veteran of the Caledonia Police Department, was transported to All Saints Ascension Hospital for emergency medical treatment. As of 9 a.m. Monday, he had been released from the hospital and was recovering at home, according to Larsen. 

The Racine Police Department is in charge of the ongoing investigation into the incident. 

Caledonia police have not released the name of the police officer involved or stated whether the officer was wearing a body camera at the time of the shooting.

Police also have not released any additional information about what the edged weapon was.

Caledonia shooting press conference, Aug. 19

Lt. Gary Larsen, of the Caledonia Police Department, speaks with members of the press Monday morning in front of the police station after a veteran officer was injured before shooting and killing an alleged robber Sunday evening. Behind him, from left to right, are Caledonia Assistant Administrator Toni Muise, Caledonia Village President Jim Dobbs, Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara, Racine Police Chief Art Howell and Caledonia Police Chief Daniel Reilly.

