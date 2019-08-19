CALEDONIA — Caledonia Police have identified the name of the man who was shot and killed by a Caledonia police officer on Sunday evening after the man allegedly attacked the officer.
Caledonia PD holds a press conference... - The Journal Times
Caledonia PD holds a press conference regarding the officer-involved shooting Crystal Spring Drive.
He has been identified as 38-year-old Jared R. Nelson, of Racine, Caledonia Lt. Gary Larsen said at a press conference Monday morning.
The incident occurred at 4:59 p.m. Sunday when Caledonia police officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress on Crystal Spring Drive in Caledonia, a cul-de-sac just northwest of the intersection of highways 38 and 31.
Upon arrival, a uniformed officer encountered Nelson who immediately attacked the officer with an edged weapon, causing a serious head wound to the officer, according to police.
The officer responded to the use of deadly force by discharging his duty weapon, striking Nelson and ultimately killing him. Nelson died at the scene.
The officer, a 4-year-veteran of the Caledonia Police Department, was transported to All Saints Ascension Hospital for emergency medical treatment. As of 9 a.m. Monday, he had been released from the hospital and was recovering at home, according to Larsen.
The Racine Police Department is in charge of the ongoing investigation into the incident.
Caledonia police have not released the name of the police officer involved or stated whether the officer was wearing a body camera at the time of the shooting.
Police also have not released any additional information about what the edged weapon was.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 16
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Keith A. Blanton
Keith A. Blanton (a.k.a. KT), 1600 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to one gram).
Jonathan A. Brown
Jonathan A. Brown, Chicago, Ill., possession of a firearm by outstate felon, alter identity marks (manufacturer property), carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.
Jerry K. Crosby
Jerry K. Crosby (a.k.a. Jerry Kool), 1000 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, felony personal identity theft (financial gain), fraudulent use of a credit card.
Isaiah S. Nesbitt
Isaiah S. Nesbitt, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, felony intimidation of a witness, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Julia M. Jarlsberg
Julia M. Jarlsberg, 1100 block of North Sunnyslope Drive, Mount Pleasant, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction, disorderly conduct.
Ronald E. Walton
Ronald E. Walton, 1900 block of 53rd Street, Kenosha, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Timothy S. Willis
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Timothy S. Willis, 2300 block of Layard Avenue, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.