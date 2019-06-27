{{featured_button_text}}
Howell and Beth

Racine Police Chief Art Howell and Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth hug after a press conference on Thursday announcing the capture of a suspect in the killing of officer John Hetland on June 17. 

 RICARDO TORRES ricardo.torres@journaltimes.com

RACINE — The suspect who law enforcement officials say shot and killed Racine Police Officer John Hetland last week was arrested Thursday. 

The alleged perpetrator was captured in Milwaukee and was taken to jail wearing Hetland's handcuffs. The identity of the suspect was not released during a press conference Thursday evening at the Racine Police Department, 730 Center St.

Hetland, a 24-year Racine Police Department veteran, was shot and killed the night of June 17 at Teezers Bar & Grill, 1936 Lathrop Ave., while trying to stop an armed robbery.

“We are pleased to announce we have caught that killer," said Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling, during the press conference. "This coward is in our custody.

Alongside Schmaling at the joint press conference were Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth and City of Racine Police Chief Art Howell. The officials spoke from a podium next to the quad memorializing Hetland, covered in notes and flowers. 

"Hopefully the family tonight will find some comfort,” Schmaling said. “We have worked night and day to see closure."

Beth said several days ago that he was confident that they would make an arrest in the homicide.

“Our investigators worked 14-16 hours to get to this point … The crime lab was able to give us information,” Beth said. “We were able to pick up suspect in Milwaukee.”

Howell said he cannot thank the community enough for the support as well as the reward money that was put up to help entice tips.

“Obviously I’m pleased with the news that broke tonight, but I’m not happy, because it should have never happened,” Howell said.

Racine Mayor Cory Mason said at the conference that the city is grieving. But this will allow the city to “breathe a sigh of relief.”

At Teezers

Teezers Bar & Grill was nearly silent during the 15-minute broadcast of the press conference.

“When they said they used Johnny Hetland’s handcuffs to bring him into custody, the crowed just screamed,” said Karla Seidenspinner, who has worked at the bar for 17 years.

“Thank God,” said Seidenspinner.

She was at the bar on June 17, but she left about 20 minutes before the robbery when Hetland was shot and killed.

“(Hetland) had only been in there 10 minutes and the whole ordeal took 44 seconds,” Seidenspinner said.

Hetland jumped over the bar and tackled the suspect, Seidenspinner said. But the suspect was too quick and shot him before getting away with money.

“We have been on edge for a week and a half,” said Seidenspinner, who was in Hetland’s graduating class – Park 1988.

“We can breathe a little easier now. He is caught.”

Although he was off duty at the time of the shooting, Hetland's death is considered a line-of-duty fatality because he was performing actions consistent with his police duties. He was the first Racine Police officer killed in the line of duty in more than four decades.

Reporter

Caitlin Sievers covers cops, crime and the west-end communities. She's a lover of cats, dance and Harry Potter. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.

