Authorities have arrested a suspect in the June 17 armed robbery of Teezers Bar & Grill during which John Hetland, an off-duty Racine Police officer, was fatally shot. Anyone with information regarding the investigation should contact Crime Stoppers at 888-636-9330, 262-656-7333 or 800-807-TIPS (8477).
RACINE — The suspect who law enforcement officials say shot and killed Racine Police Officer John Hetland last week was arrested Thursday.
The alleged perpetrator was captured in Milwaukee and was taken to jail wearing Hetland's handcuffs. The identity of the suspect was not released during a press conference Thursday evening at the Racine Police Department, 730 Center St.
Press conference on the arrest of a suspect in the shooting death of Racine Police Officer John Hetland.
Hetland, a 24-year Racine Police Department veteran, was shot and killed the night of June 17 at Teezers Bar & Grill, 1936 Lathrop Ave., while trying to stop an armed robbery.
“We are pleased to announce we have caught that killer," said Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling, during the press conference. "This coward is in our custody.
Alongside Schmaling at the joint press conference were Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth and City of Racine Police Chief Art Howell. The officials spoke from a podium next to the quad memorializing Hetland, covered in notes and flowers.
"Hopefully the family tonight will find some comfort,” Schmaling said. “We have worked night and day to see closure."
Beth said several days ago that he was confident that they would make an arrest in the homicide.
Racine Mayor Cory Mason said at the conference that the city is grieving. But this will allow the city to “breathe a sigh of relief.”
At Teezers
Teezers Bar & Grill was nearly silent during the 15-minute broadcast of the press conference.
“When they said they used Johnny Hetland’s handcuffs to bring him into custody, the crowed just screamed,” said Karla Seidenspinner, who has worked at the bar for 17 years.
“Thank God,” said Seidenspinner.
She was at the bar on June 17, but she left about 20 minutes before the robbery when Hetland was shot and killed.
“(Hetland) had only been in there 10 minutes and the whole ordeal took 44 seconds,” Seidenspinner said.
Hetland jumped over the bar and tackled the suspect, Seidenspinner said. But the suspect was too quick and shot him before getting away with money.
“We have been on edge for a week and a half,” said Seidenspinner, who was in Hetland’s graduating class – Park 1988.
“We can breathe a little easier now. He is caught.”
Although he was off duty at the time of the shooting, Hetland's death is considered a line-of-duty fatality because he was performing actions consistent with his police duties. He was the first Racine Police officer killed in the line of duty in more than four decades.
Hetland Procession
One more pass by the station
A show of support
Hetland Procession
Hetland Procession
Hetland Procession
Hetland procession
Patriotism and honor
Hetland Procession
Paying their respects
Hetland Procession
Hetland Procession
Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!
Caitlin Sievers covers cops, crime and the west-end communities. She's a lover of cats, dance and Harry Potter. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(7) comments
Sick of hearing about Teezers. He stopped in there. The worst thing that could have happened to someone, happened. Johnny was obviously on his own there. On an island with no help from anyone until it was too late. Don’t care about their opinion. Thank you Kenosha County Sheriff Department and all the departments that pitched in to help solve this case. We’ll never forget How Johnny lived.
Should be a law..you kill a first responder...you die... suppose #blacklivesmatter will be marching down Main Street in Racine tomorrow...to show support for the thug!
Don't worry they will play the race card.
So where are George Nicks Sr. and Corey Prince now? Yet another black criminal with a very lengthy criminal record who killed another person. I like how selective these two are in which cases they take interest in and which they ignore.
John was murdered by a failed justice system. A career criminal who should have never been on the street. We the people expect this suspect to be turned over on the steps of the courthouse at noon tomorrow so REAL justice can be administered.
Thank GOD...Working from heaven..
Clearly important news, but WHY schedule it at 5:30 p.m. when all three major networks broadcast their national news at 5:30 p.m.? Why not at 5 or 6 when it would fit in with the local news cycles? Did any of these guys attent PIO training? And WHY are they still calling it a "press" conference? It is a MEDIA conference with press, TV, radio, Internet, ect.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.