WITH VIDEO: Meet Karma and Ramone, the Racine Police Department's two new K-9s

“If it wasn’t for him, we wouldn’t have found this gun, because it was concealed pretty well,” Cecchini said. “He’s right where we want him, with his confidence and finding these guns and things like that. He’s doing well and his training does show.”

Another highlight of Ramone’s first month or so with the K-9 Unit was Wednesday when he found a gun inside a safe while assisting with search warrants in Racine. He found it by smelling the gun residue through the safe.

Ramone will also retire with Cecchini several years from now. Cecchini is looking forward to progressing on Ramone’s training and having in general a good career.

“I want Ramone to succeed so that we do get another dog like him,” he said. “He’s already beginning to prove the fact that he’s well worth the time and the training … It’s just another tool in the toolbox. He’s out there finding these things and just making it a little bit easier on these investigations. Instead of spending hours searching for something, I can bring Ramone in and he’s going to find it fairly quickly.”

‘The little tornado’