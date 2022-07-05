WITH VIDEO: Man taken into custody during critical incident outside bank in Waterford Tuesday

WATERFORD — A critical incident in Waterford forced a business district west of Highway 36 (Milwaukee Avenue) to be locked down for several hours Tuesday afternoon.

A public safety alert issued Tuesday afternoon, sent to smartphones in the area, warned the public to avoid the area of Fox Lane. The shelter in place order was lifted at around 5:35 p.m.

As of press time, authorities had not yet issued statements on what occurred, although video and photos posted to social media as well as witnesses give insights into what happened.

A video posted to social media shows Racine County deputies taking a man into custody at gunpoint in the parking lot between Community State Bank and a BP gas station adjacent to a McDonald's.

A photo posted by the same social media account that posted the video shows the man holding what appears to be a silver-colored briefcase. The video shows the man, dressed in a polo shirt and khaki pants, complying with officers commands in the parking lot of Community State Bank: he lays down on the pavement, then walks toward officers with his hands on his head before turning around, laying down on a grass-covered boulevard between the bank and the gas station, and being handcuffed.

'We had no idea what was going on'

Sophia Ollanketo, 16, had just arrived at McDonald's to start her shift at 3 p.m. Tuesday when police and paramedics rushed in, she told a reporter after safely evacuating.

Ollanketo said she and other employees were told to stay away from windows and then to take cover under the counters; but then, about 20 minutes later, they were told to evacuate.

"We had no idea what was going on," she said. "McDonald's just closed down. We grabbed our stuff and we just left."

At around 5:15 p.m., Ollanketo and her mother, Kelly, spoke with a reporter as they returned to the scene in the hopes of learning more about what happened.

"It was definitely scary," Kelly Ollanketo said. "No one was really telling us any information."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scott Williams Reporter Follow Scott Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today