RACINE — A man was transported to the hospital and a dog died after a house fire broke out on 16th Street Monday evening, causing an estimated $125,000 in damage.
At 10:46 p.m. Monday, the South Shore Fire Department was dispatched to 5717 16th St. for a report of a home on fire, South Shore fire officials said in a press release Tuesday morning.
Before South Shore arrived at the fire scene, members of the Mount Pleasant Police Department removed the homeowner from a window. The man was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The first South Shore unit arrived on scene at 10:52 p.m. and found heavy fire coming from the rear of the home. Crews attacked the fire at the rear of the home with a secondary line pulled to protect the structure to the east from radiant heat.
You have free articles remaining.
After the fire was knocked down, crews entered the home and found a dog. The dog was removed from the home, but despite lifesaving efforts, died from injuries it sustained in the fire.
Fire officials said the home sustained major heat and smoke damage. The home to the east also received minor damage, as the vinyl siding melted due to heat from the fire.
We Energies assisted at the scene due to a downed wire behind the structure.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation as of Tuesday, South Shore fire officials said.
Today's mugshots: Oct. 21
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Catrina M. Bell
Catrina M. Bell (a.k.a. Tasha Monicka), 3100 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, felony bail jumping, failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Jeremiah J. Chambliss
Jeremiah J. Chambliss, 1100 block of Racine Street, Racine, stalking, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, strangulation and suffocation, criminal trespass.
Zachary A. Craig
Zachary A. Craig, Watertown, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Terrin Hey
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Terrin Hey, 25300 block of West Loomis Road, Wind Lake, third degree sexual assault.
Timothy P. Hupp
Timothy P. Hupp, 2600 block of Cozy Acre Road, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, possession of narcotic drugs.
Daiviontae T. Johnson
Daiviontae T. Johnson, 2800 block of Illinois Street, Racine, assault by prisoners.
Traoun D. Oliver-Thomas
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Traoun D. Oliver-Thomas, 200 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, criminal trespass, felony theft from person or corpse.
Juan C. Rios
Juan C. Rios, 1100 block of Lewis Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Harold M. Wiegman
Harold M. Wiegman (a.k.a. Chad Douglas Garner), 1400 block of North Sunnyslope Drive, Mount Pleasant, false imprisonment, misdemeanor intimidation of a victim, disorderly conduct.
Dalon T. Albritton
Dalon T. Albritton, 1200 block of Blaine Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Anthony J. Beringer II
Anthony J. Beringer II, 1800 block of Holmes Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Garrell D. Ford
Garrell D. Ford, 1400 block of West Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Heraclio Garcia-Ramirez
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Heraclio Garcia-Ramirez, 1200 block of Superior Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Michael R. Kraemer
Michael R. Kraemer, Madison, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Antonio W. Yeats
Antonio W. Yeats, 1400 block of Marquette Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.