RACINE — A man was transported to the hospital and a dog died after a house fire broke out on 16th Street Monday evening, causing an estimated $125,000 in damage.

At 10:46 p.m. Monday, the South Shore Fire Department was dispatched to 5717 16th St. for a report of a home on fire, South Shore fire officials said in a press release Tuesday morning.

Before South Shore arrived at the fire scene, members of the Mount Pleasant Police Department removed the homeowner from a window. The man was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The first South Shore unit arrived on scene at 10:52 p.m. and found heavy fire coming from the rear of the home. Crews attacked the fire at the rear of the home with a secondary line pulled to protect the structure to the east from radiant heat.

After the fire was knocked down, crews entered the home and found a dog. The dog was removed from the home, but despite lifesaving efforts, died from injuries it sustained in the fire.

Fire officials said the home sustained major heat and smoke damage. The home to the east also received minor damage, as the vinyl siding melted due to heat from the fire.

We Energies assisted at the scene due to a downed wire behind the structure. 

The cause of the fire remained under investigation as of Tuesday, South Shore fire officials said. 

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

