George Gayton

George Gayton points out oil stains left behind 10 days after Racine Police Sgt. Samuel Stulo allegedly crashed into Gayton's aunt's car on Dec. 17 on State Street. More than 10 months later, Gayton is being charged with substantial battery after allegedly punching Stulo in the throat following the crash. 

 ADAM ROGAN, Journal Times file photo

RACINE — A Racine man caught on tape punching Racine Police Officer Samuel Stulo after an OWI crash last December is now facing a criminal charge.

George E. Gayton, 44, of the 100 block of Main Street, is charged with a felony count of substantial battery. If convicted, Gayton faces up to 3½ years in prison and/or fines up to $10,000.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 8 p.m. on Dec. 17, Racine Police and fire units were dispatched to the 1900 block of State Street for a crash with injuries. Soon after, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was contacted, as the driver in the crash was found to be Racine Police Sgt. Stulo.

Police found Stulo, who was off duty at the time, and his severely damaged SUV in front of Beres Towing, 1960 State St. They also saw a man, later identified as Gayton, standing outside the vehicle, visibly upset and yelling.

The officer separated Stulo and Gayton, who were reportedly yelling back and forth at each other. Stulo claimed that Gayton had punched him in the throat.

Stulo admitted that he had had a couple of drinks and said he was coming down the road when a car came out of nowhere and the crash occurred. He said he pulled over and Gayton approached, accusing him of trying to get away. Stulo said he pulled out his badge and his phone and Gayton punched him in the throat.

Gayton said that he waiting for his aunt to pick him up at his residence in the 1900 block of State Street when he heard a loud crash. When he went outside, he saw the crash, with his aunt inside one of the damaged vehicles. Gayton said a couple in a nearby vehicle said they observed the SUV that had caused the crash driving away.

Gayton said he ran after the vehicle and caught up with it when it stopped. He said he believed it stopped due to damage from the crash. When he caught up to the car, Gayton said he pushed his knee against the door to prevent the driver from leaving. He denied punching Stulo. When The Journal Times interviewed Gayton in the days following the crash, he did not mention punching Stulo.

A Sheriff’s Office investigator viewed surveillance footage from the former Montoya’s Carryout, 1949 State St., which the investigator said “clearly shows Mr. Stulo’s car coming to a stop.” The investigator said that the video, as well as another acquired from the nearby BP Gas Station, 1975 State St., “clearly showed the defendant punch Mr. Stulo.”

Stulo was later interviewed and claimed that after the crash, he pulled his vehicle over, put his flashers on and got out. He said he saw Gayton running down the street toward him, accusing him of driving away. Stulo said Gayton told him not to reach into his car, but Stulo said he needed to call police.

Stulo said he reached into his car to grab his phone and Gayton punched him in the throat. Stulo was admitted to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa after being punched. Medical records show that the punch resulted in Stulo’s voice box being fractured, the complaint states.

Court records indicate that Gayton was previously convicted of disorderly conduct, burglary of a building or dwelling, and battery, with domestic abuse assessments.

Gayton’s initial appearance on the battery charge is scheduled for Nov. 12 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. As of Friday afternoon, he was not in custody, online records show.

After the crash, Stulo was convicted of OWI, first offense, causing injury. In June, he was sentenced to 30 days in the Kenosha County Jail.

Racine Police Chief Art Howell said Wednesday that Stulo would return to work on the force. However, Stulo will be demoted and serve a 45-day unpaid suspension.

