With video: Large police presence in Downtown Racine early Sunday morning

RACINE — There was a large police presence on Main Street in Downtown Racine early Sunday.
Numerous evidence markers were seen in the street between Third and Fourth streets as police investigated after 2 a.m. Sunday.
Two ambulances left the scene just before 3 a.m. with lights and sirens activated.
Authorities have not yet provided information about the incident. This story may be updated.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Aug. 26, 2022
Today's mugshots: Aug. 26
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Michael L. Nesby
Michael L. Nesby, 1200 block of Superior Street, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, criminal damage to property.
Carla L. Moses
Carla L. Moses, 1800 block of Howe Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Corinthian S. Hunter
Corinthian S. Hunter, 1800 block of Howe Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.