With video: Large police presence in Downtown Racine early Sunday morning

Large police presence in Downtown Racine early Sunday morning

There was a significant police presence in Downtown Racine early Sunday morning.

 Journal Times staff

RACINE — There was a large police presence on Main Street in Downtown Racine early Sunday.

Numerous evidence markers were seen in the street between Third and Fourth streets as police investigated after 2 a.m. Sunday.

Two ambulances left the scene just before 3 a.m. with lights and sirens activated.

Authorities have not yet provided information about the incident. This story may be updated.

