RACINE — More than eight hours after an early morning fire that claimed the life of a person and dog, the Racine Police Major Crimes Unit remained on the scene, investigating the incident.
At 4:20 a.m. Tuesday, Racine Police and Fire departments responded to 2527 Coolidge Ave. for a fire, according to a Racine Police Department news release. Once Racine Fire personnel got the fire under control, they entered the home and found the bodies of a person and a dog.
Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara said that a male was reportedly in the home, but a definitive gender cannot be determined until the body is more closely examined.
As of 1 p.m., the Racine Police and Fire departments continued to investigate this incident.
Marina Donaldson, who lives near the site of the fatal fire, said on Tuesday morning police approached her wondering if she had any surveillance footage from 2:45 a.m. to 4 a.m. She provided it to them, she said, although it's unclear what exactly police were looking for.
On scene was also a State Patrol forensic mapping expert, who was requested by the Racine Police Department.
Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information anyone may have about the incident. Witnesses or citizens with information are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.
Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.
