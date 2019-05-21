Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — More than eight hours after an early morning fire that claimed the life of a man and dog, the Racine Police Major Crimes Unit remained on the scene, investigating the incident.

At 4:20 a.m. Tuesday, Racine Police and Fire departments responded to 2527 Coolidge Ave. for a fire, according to a Racine Police Department news release. Once Racine Fire personnel got the fire under control, they entered the home and discovered the bodies of a person and a dog.

Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne confirmed that his officer responded to the scene and that the decedent was an adult male. An autopsy is expected to be completed in Milwaukee County in the coming days. 

As of Tuesday afternoon, Racine Police did not provide additional information about the fire or the victim. 

Marina Donaldson, 38, who lives around a block away from the fire on Webster Street, said she was speechless when she was saw the amount of damage from the fire. "I'm heartbroken for the family," Donaldson said. 

Death investigation

Donaldson, who lives on Webster Street near the site of the fire, said that between 10 and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Racine Police came to her home, asking to view any surveillance footage available from 2:45 to 4 a.m. She said she was unsure for what exactly the police were looking for.

Malacara said that asking for video is not uncommon during death investigations. "This is a fire investigation involving a fatality, therefore, it is essentially a death investigation," Malacara said. "We do neighborhood canvasses to see if anyone did see anything suspicious, including checking any video footage that may have caught something. This is how we rule out anything suspicious about the incident, along with any evidence recovered at the scene."

A State Patrol forensic mapping expert was also on the scene until approximately 1 p.m. These experts come to fire scenes when they are requested.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information anyone may have about the incident. Witnesses or citizens with information are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Comments disabled.