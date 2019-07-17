RACINE — A Racine man allegedly stabbed a correctional officer in the head with a pen while being booked at the Racine County Jail, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

Zarnell S. Massie, 24, of the 3000 block of Durand Avenue, has been charged with felony counts of aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon and battery by prisoners with a dangerous weapon, in addition to a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office released a 10-second surveillance video of the incident.

According to the criminal complaint:

Massie was being booked at the jail Tuesday morning for a disorderly conduct charge when he was given a pen to sign his name on his fingerprint card. Instead of signing, Massie allegedly swung the pen around and stabbed the booking officer in the head five times and bit him.

Other staff members responded and successfully restrained Massie, according to a Sheriff’s Office press release.

The corrections officer was taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital for treatment.

Massie remained in the County Jail with a hold order as of Wednesday afternoon, online records showed. He made an initial court appearance Wednesday, during which a $2,000 cash bond was set. His next appearance is a competency hearing scheduled for 11 a.m. Aug. 20.

Reporter

Jonathon Sadowski covers the greater Union Grove and Waterford areas, entertainment and odds and ends for The Journal Times.

