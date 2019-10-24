{{featured_button_text}}
Highway 31 Oct. 23 crash

South Shore firefighters work to extricate two victims from a crashed Ford Escape that had turned on its side Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of Highway 31 and Timber Drive.

 Photo submitted by the South Shore Fire Department

MOUNT PLEASANT — Firefighters had to remove a vehicle’s roof to extricate a man and woman after a rollover crash Wednesday afternoon on Highway 31 at its intersection with Timber Drive, near Regency Mall and Barnes & Noble.

The South Shore Fire Department reported that it took 15 minutes for firefighters to get the two occupants out of the crashed Ford Escape after the crash occurred at 5:15 p.m.

The Ford Escape had tipped onto its passenger side and firefighters had to stabilize the vehicle before removing the roof to get the people out.

Both occupants, who were not named in the Fire Department’s media release, were transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was not injured.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.

As a result of the crash, traffic was disrupted for about one hour as police closed southbound lanes of Highway 31.

To provide information regarding the crash, contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 262-884-0454.

