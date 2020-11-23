WITH VIDEO: Car crash into house early Sunday morning causes gas leak, homes being evacuated

RACINE — A car crashed into a house before dawn Sunday morning, causing a gas leak leading to several homes being reportedly evacuated near the corner of Charles and Augusta streets.

Occupants of homes in the area were evacuated and We Energies was called as firefighters “ventilated the structure,” Racine Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike DeGarmo said Monday.

We Energies then shut off gas to the building, preceding families being able to return home. No injuries were reported.

DeGarmo said he heard from the Racine County Dispatch Center that the driver of the car, a white sedan, ran off.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

DeGarmo said he had not received an update in the case as of Monday.

The Racine Police Department did not reply to a request for comment on the crash or the suspect.

No criminal charges were filed Monday regarding this crash.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.