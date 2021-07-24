With video: Caledonia Police chief responds to allegations officer planted evidence

CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Police Department announced on Saturday afternoon it would be conducting a comprehensive internal review after cellphone video surfaced online that appeared to show a CPD police officer planting evidence in a vehicle.

The video has been widely circulated on social media.

In the video, shot from within the front-seat area of the vehicle, the officer can be seen walking up to the vehicle, throwing something small and white into the back seat, then preparing to put on his gloves.

The video then pans to show a baggie on the back seat of the vehicle.

Chief responds

Caledonia Police Chief Christopher Botsch posted a message to social media on Saturday afternoon asking for the public’s patience while his department investigates the allegations.

He said the department is taking the allegations seriously.