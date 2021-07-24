With video: Caledonia Police chief responds to allegations officer planted evidence

CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Police Department announced on Saturday afternoon it would be conducting a comprehensive internal review after cellphone video surfaced online that appeared to show a CPD police officer planting evidence in a vehicle.
The video has been widely circulated on social media.
In the video, shot from within the front-seat area of the vehicle, the officer can be seen walking up to the vehicle, throwing something small and white into the back seat, then preparing to put on his gloves.
The video then pans to show a baggie on the back seat of the vehicle.
Chief responds
Caledonia Police Chief Christopher Botsch posted a message to social media on Saturday afternoon asking for the public’s patience while his department investigates the allegations.
He said the department is taking the allegations seriously.
“The complete review will take some time, but I have reviewed portions of the body-worn camera video,” Botsch wrote. “Please keep in mind that the cellphone video that is circulating depicts only a small portion of the entire encounter; whereas, all available video may provide more context."
Botsch noted that CPD patrol officers are equipped with body-worn cameras. He added the officers involved in the incident depicted in the video had their body-worn cameras activated.
Caledonia patrol vehicles also are equipped with dashboard-mounted cameras, Bosch said.
“As part of the internal investigation, we will be reviewing those videos,” Botsch said. “We will also need to gather information from all officers who were present.
He added: “The Caledonia Police Department believes strongly in transparency; therefore, all body worn camera video will be made available within the coming days.”
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, July 23
Today's mugshots: July 23
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Justin C Forrest
Justin C Forrest, Antioch, Illinois, stalking (domestic abuse assessments), computer message threaten/injury or harm (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Christopher Lamar Harris
Christopher Lamar Harris, 500 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jeavontae B Jackson
Jeavontae B Jackson, 2400 block of 50th Street, Kenosha, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, felony bail jumping.
Terrill Lawhorn
Terrill Lawhorn, 1800 block of Ninth Street, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety.
Nicholas J Lois
Nicholas J Lois, 6000 block of McHenry Street, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Sean C McCloskey
Sean C McCloskey, 6100 block of State Highway 31, Racine, criminal damage to property, felony bail jumping.
Taylor M Murry
Taylor M Murry, Franksville, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), operating while intoxicated causing injury, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.
Jacob E Brown
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jacob E Brown, 1800 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, criminal trespass, misdemeanor bail jumping, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Mario Garfias III
Mario Garfias III, 900 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Aaron A Liberty
Aaron A Liberty, 10000 block of Forest Hills Road, Caledonia, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Kevin D Blask
Kevin D Blask, 8300 block of Gittings Road, Mount Pleasant, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Dylan J Brannon
Dylan J Brannon, 4000 block of Northwestern Avenue, Mount Pleasant, exposing a child to harmful material, possession of THC, possession of child pornography.