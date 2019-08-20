RACINE — Smoke plumes were visible for miles Tuesday morning when a boat caught fire at the Fifth Street Boat Launch, shooting flames and thick black smoke into the sky.
Shortly after 9 a.m., the Racine Police and Fire departments responded to the boat launch behind Festival Hall. Journal Times reporters arrived on the scene minutes later.
Fire crews pulled the boat closer to the launch and put the fire out in a matter of minutes.
Caleb Robinson, owner of Smoke'd on the Water, 3 Fifth St., said he was just coming in to open the restaurant when he heard a boom come from the boat and saw sparks fly. Within a minute, he said, the boat's canopy was fully engulfed.
Two men were aboard the boat just setting off when the engine apparently backfired and burst into flames, according to Lt. John Magnus of the Racine Fire Department.
Both men safely exited the boat, avoiding injuries, Magnus said.
Robinson said he grabbed a fire extinguisher and tried to help put the blaze out, but the heat was too intense by the time he got near.
The boat, though severely burned, was still largely intact by the time firefighters put the flames out. Boats typically burn until there is nothing left because such fires are difficult to fight, but the owner was fortunate in this case, Magnus said.
Smoke could be seen as far as the intersection of Douglas Avenue (Highway 32) and Four Mile Road in Caledonia; Matt Sisak, 84, of Racine, said he was getting a blood test there and drove Downtown as soon as he saw the smoke.
Sisak and about a dozen others watched from Smoke'd on the Water as fire crews extinguished the boat.
Journal Times reporter Allison Murray contributed to this report.
Now I see why a fire extinguisher is required on all motor boats.
More air pollution from Racine ought to trigger the local Sierra Club. Wonder how much toxin ended up in Lake Michigan.
