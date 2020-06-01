With video and photos: Villa Street COP house ablaze overnight

Howell believes the damage was done by outsiders.

“With specific regard to the physical building, it can be replaced. It’s certainly insured,” the police chief said.

The police department plans to repair the building and bring it back to normal.

Extensive damage

Monday’s morning light revealed the extensive damage to the two-story structure.

Many sections of the exterior were burnt and charred. The first-floor interior was destroyed; office furniture and other items were damaged and had been tossed on the backyard grass.

Almost every window — both upstairs and downstairs — were broken and the exterior paint around the windows burnt and charred.

In the driveway, the back window of a beige minivan bearing official state license plates was shattered and glass shards lie scattered on the asphalt.

“These people aren’t playing,” said a man identified himself only as Bill. “This kind of stuff shouldn’t be happening in Racine. I heard about this going on and had to see for myself. It’s sad.”