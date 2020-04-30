With video: Active building fire on 6th Street
With video: Active building fire on 6th Street

Fire on 6th Street

A fire that fully engulfed a building broke out on Thursday afternoon in the 300 block of 6th Street. The fire was in the storefront building next to Butcher & Barrel Gastropub, 300 6th Street. The fire was first reported at 3:10 p.m. Thursday. The cause was not immediately available nor was the extent of the damage. 

