With Video: 6th Street fire started in bedroom, results in $150K in damage
7 comments
alert featured

With Video: 6th Street fire started in bedroom, results in $150K in damage

  • 7
{{featured_button_text}}
Fire on 6th Street

A fire that fully engulfed a building broke out on Thursday afternoon in the 300 block of 6th Street. The fire was in the storefront building next to Butcher & Barrel Gastropub, 300 6th Street. The fire was first reported at 3:10 p.m. Thursday. The cause was not immediately available nor was the extent of the damage. 

 DAN TALSKY,

RACINE — A structure fire in Downtown Racine on 6th Street on Thursday afternoon caused an estimated $150,000 in damage and displaced at least four tenants. 

The fire was next to Butcher & Barrel Gastropub at 300 6th Street. The fire was first reported at 3:13 p.m. Thursday. 

A Racine Fire Department release sent at 8 p.m. said the fire started in a second floor bedroom, but the cause was still under investigation. 

At least four tenants lived in apartments in the upper levels of the building, according to Racine Fire Department Battalion Chief Willie Hargrove. No injuries were reported. 

Firefighters were able to help rescue two cats that were in the building, Hargrove said.

No estimate was immediately available on the extent of the damage. 

7 comments
3
0
0
7
2

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News