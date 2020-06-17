With tribute video: remembering Officer John Hetland one year later

That's almost exactly what Cheri Paulick, a bartender at Hiawatha Bar and Grill in Sturtevant where Hetland was a patron, said of him in the days following his death.

“His smile was infectious,” Paulick told The Journal Times two days after Hetland died. “You could never tell when he had a bad day.”

A mural of a train breaking through the brick wall at Hiawatha has been completed in the last year, honoring Hetland's legacy. The number 1928 was Hetland's badge number and is written on the train and Hetland can be seen sitting as the conductor.