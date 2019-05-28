With raw video from scene: Man dead in apparent shooting in Caledonia

CALEDONIA — A man was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound in a Caledonia residence just before noon Tuesday, according to Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne.
Caledonia Police are investigating the incident, which took place in the 4800 block of Tanglewood Avenue, Payne said. The death is “not believed to be a suicide,” Payne said.
The Tanglewood Avenue neighborhood is south of 4 Mile Road and west of Charles Street.
Payne is withholding the man’s identity pending family notification.
The residence at 4816 Tanglewood Avenue is being treated as an active crime scene and there “apparently were other witnesses” to the incident, Payne added.
The man’s autopsy is set to be conducted in Milwaukee County on Wednesday, Payne said.
Caledonia Police could not immediately be reached for comment.
At the scene, there were two squad cars there at 4:15 p.m. Tanglewood Avenue was blocked off at Acacia Drive.
Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson was also at the scene on Tuesday afternoon.
Two neighbors on Tuesday afternoon said they had just arrived home and didn't know what happened.
The Journal Times will update this story as more information becomes available.