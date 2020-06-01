With photos: Villa Street COP house ablaze overnight

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May Smith knows people are angry.

But burning down her beloved hometown isn't the answer, she says.

"I love this place, but I don't like what's happening," Smith said early Monday morning as she glumly gazed at the charred, extensively damaged Community Policing (COP) house at 1146 Villa Street.

Sometime around 2 a.m. Monday, people protesting the death of George Floyd - killed last week in Minneapolis in an officer-involved death - reportedly set fire to the structure.

"I just don't understand why people do this," said Smith, who was born in Illinois, but moved to Racine when she was two - almost 60 years ago. "This is our community, but somehow we're trying to wreck it. The next house could be mine, or yours. That's not how our town, or any town, should be."

The blaze was under control in about 40 minutes, reports said. According to reports on the police scanner, protesters in the street made it difficult for emergency crews to get to the burning house.

"We might just have to let it burn for a little," said one man on the scanner. The demonstrators were described as "rioters" on the scanner.

Monday's morning light revealed the extensive damage to the two-story structure.