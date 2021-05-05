With photos | Utility pole snapped in two but held aloft by wires after Wednesday morning Hwy. 11 crash

STURTEVANT — Hundreds of buildings lost power temporarily after a car crashed into a utility pole, snapping it and leaving much of the pole hanging in mid-air held up by the wires near Blain's Farm & Fleet on Durand Avenue (Highway 11) just after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to a We Energies spokeswoman and a photo from the scene.
No injuries were reported. Only one car was involved in the crash. The driver, who was not identified by police, received multiple citations, according to Sturtevant Police Capt. Tim O'Neill.
By 10:20 a.m., most have had power resorted after multiple crews responded, although 85 homes were still without power at that time as a result of the crash. As of 2:30 p.m., We Energies reported that they were still without power, but should have it back within hours.
“We appreciate our customers’ patience as our crews endeavor to restore power," said Allison Trouy, a spokeswoman for We Energies.
According to an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all lanes of Highway 11 between 86th and 90th streets were blocked after the crash and remained closed hours after. The Racine County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene, the DOT reported.
