Eric Giese, the Mount Pleasant police sergeant who shot and killed Ty’ Rese West on June 15 in what was deemed to be self-defense, is being sued in federal court for allegedly using excessive force against a suspected drunken driver in September 2013.

Police Chief Matt Soens and the Village of Mount Pleasant are listed as defendants in the case along with Giese.

The man who filed the lawsuit, 31-year-old Michael Kowalczuk of Mount Pleasant, reportedly suffered a broken jaw, dislocated shoulder and orbital fracture, causing one of his eyes to be knocked out of its socket, after being punched in the face and shocked twice with a Taser stun gun by Giese after he was handcuffed.

In dash-camera video obtained by The Journal Times, Kowalczuk is shown getting out of his car right after he was stopped. Giese is then shown leading him to the ground and telling him to put his hands behind his back.

After Kowalczuk is handcuffed, he is shown trying to get up and resisting and Giese is shown punching the handcuffed Kowalczuk.

Approximately 10 minutes later, Giese tells another officer, “I didn’t punch him in the face at all … it’s all on camera.”

In his police report of the incident, filed hours later and after he had watched the dash cam video, Giese admitted: “I did one focused strike to his face.”

Disciplinary record

The Journal Times has previously requested Giese’s disciplinary record and history of complaints via open records requests, but has been denied by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

One of the reasons the MPPD gave for declining to release the record is “the need to keep certain personnel records confidential to protect the reputational and privacy interests of the individual employee.”

The lawsuit, which seeks compensatory and punitive damages by claiming Kowalczuk’s civil rights were violated, was filed on Aug. 23, almost six years after the incident but only two months after West died.

In a note published on social media in June 2019, Nancy Kowalczuk (Michael Kowalczuk’s mother) said that she feared Giese would have killed her son if she, her husband and their other son had not been there to witness what was going on and try to intervene.

“We had to watch helplessly as our son and brother was beaten severely for no apparent reason,” she wrote.

In the social media post, Jeff Kowalczuk (Michael’s father and Nancy’s husband) wrote: “Michael and our family haven’t been able to sleep well for the past 5 years, these visions of this horrific night torment our sleep. My wife warned the Mt. Pleasant Police Department that this guy (Giese) would eventually kill someone.”

When Nancy met with then-Police Chief Tim Zarzecki, she asked if Giese “had any other incidents like ours on his record. He (Zarzecki) said no and that Giese was a fine officer.”

‘Reckless disregard’ or necessary force?

The lawsuit alleges that “Eric J. Giese acted with malice or in reckless disregard of Michael A. Kowalczuk’s federally protected rights,” according to court documents obtained by The Journal Times. In addition, the Village of Mount Pleasant is accused of having “failed to adequately train and supervise its police officers.”

The police report states that, since Michael Kowalczuk was not following orders after being pulled over, force was necessary.

However, Giese had given Kowalczuk several confusing and conflicting orders. Giese then told Kowalczuk to “stay in the car” and “get out of the car” within one second of each other. Moments after that, the officer yelled “stop the car” after the vehicle had already been parked for several seconds.

As a result of the encounter, Kowalczuk ended up pleading guilty to battery to a law enforcement officer for kicking Giese during a scuffle, and for resisting/obstructing an officer and bail jumping.

Kowalczuk’s father, Jeff Kowalczuk, also pleaded no contest to a forfeiture for disorderly conduct and ended up paying $330.50, court records show.

In his report, Giese said the presence of Kowalczuk’s family escalated the situation. After Giese punched Kowalczuk, Jeff started aggressively running toward the two men, but backed off when the officer put his hand on his holstered Taser.

“Back up or you’ll be going to jail too,” Giese later said.

Who is guilty?

The attorneys defending Giese have argued that the federal lawsuit should be thrown out, since Michael Kowalczuk has already pleaded guilty to resisting and battery.

The plaintiffs disagree. They say that, even though Kowalczuk admitted to some wrongdoing, it should not exonerate the alleged excessive force that occurred simultaneously.

It is now up to a federal judge to decide whether the lawsuit should be dismissed.

In an email, Soens told The Journal Times: “The current civil litigation precludes me from discussing any further details concerning this case.”

Michael Kowalczuk and his parents did not reply to messages from The Journal Times. Kowalczuk’s attorney declined to comment.

Giese is currently on active duty with the Mount Pleasant Police Department. He had been placed on leave for around three months after the West shooting, but was allowed to return after the Racine County District Attorney’s Office concluded that he had acted in self-defense and would not face criminal charges.

After it was announced that Giese would not face charges in the West shooting, West’s family repeatedly stated they planned to “go federal” with the case, although no legal proceedings have been made public in that regard.

