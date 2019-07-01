With court video: Bond set at $5 million in Racine officer's slaying

RACINE — As the family of slain Racine Police officer John Hetland and nearly two dozen members of the Racine Police Department looked on, homicide suspect Dalquavis Ward's cash bond was set at $5 million on Monday afternoon.
"We believe that bond to be appropriate based on the maximum penalties here, which, of course, include life imprisonment, and the tragic and heinous crime that has occurred in terms of danger to the public, with an individual killed heroically trying to stop a robbery," said Michael D. Graveley from the Kenosha County District Attorney's Office. Graveley is acting as special prosecutor in the case, along with Jennifer Phan.
Ward, 26, is charged with felony counts of first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon, armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison on the homicide charge alone.
Graveley justified the high bond by citing Ward's previous criminal history, which includes an armed robbery charge as a juvenile, a incident of fleeing in 2012, and a 2016 case in which Ward was sentenced to 18 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a felon and disorderly conduct in a domestic abuse case.
He pointed out that Ward had just been released from prison four days prior to Hetland's homicide and was on federal supervision for a 2016 case in which he was found guilty of possession of ammunition.
"From the state's prospective, if he is found guilty, he is likely never to be out of custody again, and so, he has a high likelihood to flee," Graveley said.
Schwarz argued that Ward is "indigent" and cannot post any significant cash. "We understand the serious nature of these charges, but I just want to emphasize that, unless the state is able to prove him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, we would ask for a reasonable bond here," said Benjamin Schwarz from the Kenosha County Public Defender's Office.
Racine County Court Commissioner Alice Rudebusch agreed to set Ward's bond at $5 million. As a condition of the bond, Ward is to not to possess any weapons or have any contact with Hetland's family.
Ward's next appearance is a preliminary hearing set for July 17 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
DNA evidence
DNA evidence led the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office to make its arrest of Ward last Thursday, court documents indicate.
According to the criminal complaint filed Friday:
During Hetland's autopsy, the following evidence was collected and sent to the State Crime Lab: the shirt Hetland was wearing; fingernail clippings; swabs of Hetland's hands, forearms, neck, face and back; and swabs taken from the rear door of of Teezer's Bar and Grill, 1936 Lathrop Ave.
The day of Ward's arrest, results from the shirt, swabs of Hetland's body and the rear doorknob at Teezer's all reportedly came back from the Crime Lab as a match to Ward.
More details surface
According to the criminal complaint:
Minutes before the fatal shooting of Hetland on June 17, Ward approached the back of Teezer's and attempted to open a door marked "private" with his bare hands. This is where law enforcement officials say they collected DNA evidence that allegedly led back to Ward.
Ward then reportedly had a short conversation with two patrons who were sitting outside of Teezer's at a picnic table. One of the witnesses said Ward displayed a handgun and asked if they had a key to the door. The patron allegedly said that the bar could be entered through a nearby unlocked door, which Ward then went through.
Bar surveillance video allegedly shows that the suspect, whom authorities believe is Ward, entered the bar at about 9:38 p.m. with a black semiautomatic handgun and went directly to the cash register. The bartender said the suspect approached her with a gun and said to give him all the "(expletive) money" from the register.
The bartender immediately started emptying the register and put the money in the suspect's left hand. He also reportedly asked for the money bag.
Hetland, who was off duty at the time, is seen on video sitting on the south side of the bar. When the suspect is distracted with getting the money from the register, Hetland is seen climbing over the bar and wrestling with the suspect for about 14 seconds.
The suspect then pushes Hetland back about 2 to 3 feet and fires a handgun at Hetland's chest. The suspect then runs out of the bar through a kitchen exit with money in hand.