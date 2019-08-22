With booking photo: Former register of deeds arrested for allegedly soliciting prostitutes

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Former Racine County Register of Deeds Tyson Fettes is one of 27 men facing charges for soliciting prostitutes in connection to a sex-trafficking operation that was uncovered in Rockford, Ill.
Fettes’ two criminal complaints, obtained Thursday by The Journal Times, give little information on the four charges he faces.
The complaints allege that sometime between March 9 and May 23, Fettes “knowingly engaged in an act of sexual penetration” with two different prostitutes at one or two City of Rockford lingerie businesses. The two shops involved in the investigation were Chantilly Lace, 106 Seventh St., and Exclusive Lingerie Boutique, 77 Seventh St.
The sexual acts themselves netted Fettes the two felony charges of patronizing a prostitute, and the offer of money in exchange for sexual acts produced the two misdemeanor charges of soliciting a sexual act.
In Illinois, patronizing a prostitute is a Class 4 felony and punishable with one to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. The maximum sentence for soliciting a sexual act in Illinois, a Class A misdemeanor, is up to one year in the Winnebago County Jail.
Fettes, 33, turned himself in this week and was booked into the Winnebago County Jail and was subsequently released on bond.
‘Doesn’t seem possible’
Fettes stepped down as the Racine County register of deeds in April in order to take a job as the market president of the Burlington branch of Community State Bank.
A lifelong Burlington resident, Fettes was appointed as the county’s register of deeds by former Gov. Scott Walker in 2011. He was one of 20 people who applied to replace Jim Ladwig, who stepped down after being elected county executive.
Fettes was elected in his own right in 2012 and re-elected in 2016.
Charges announced in 3 different... - Rockford Illinois Police Department
Charges announced in 3 different investigations.
Fettes also currently serves on the Burlington Town Board, to which he was elected in 2007.
Town Chairman Ralph Rice was unaware of the charges against Fettes until he was contacted by The Journal Times Thursday.
“As long as I’ve known him, this doesn’t seem possible,” Rice said.
“This comes as a complete surprise.”
Rice declined to comment further until he learned more.
Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave declined to comment on Fettes’ arrest.
The investigation
Earlier this year, the Rockford Police Department was tipped off about alleged illegal commercial sex trade happening at the two City of Rockford lingerie businesses, a Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s office release stated.
On May 23, Rockford Police issued a press release stating that they were investigating the businesses and questioning women who were working at the stores.
In that release, Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said: “The city takes allegation of human trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation seriously and will investigate to the full extent of the law utilizing all tools available to the city ... If you are going to come to Rockford to purchase illegal sexual conduct, it will not be tolerated.”
An investigation took place between March 9 and May 29, Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross said during a news conference Tuesday.
The owner of Chantilly Lace, 57-year-old Peggy D. Smith, was arrested and charged with 12 counts of promoting a place of prostitution.
Hite Ross also read the names and birth dates of the 27 people charged other than Smith, including Fettes. Hite Ross also displayed photos of the suspects, including a photo of Fettes smiling.
That was not his booking photo; his booking photo from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office of Fettes later surfaced online.
The Journal Times was unable to reach Fettes Wednesday or Thursday. Fettes’ Facebook page, which he updated frequently, was taken down as of Wednesday night.
Journal Times staff Stephanie Jones, Alyssa Mauk, Jonathon Sadowski and Ricardo Torres contributed to this report.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 21
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Daisy M. Canady
Daisy M. Canady, 1700 block of Winslow Street, Racine, delivery of schedule I or II narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place, second degree recklessly endangering safety.
Dustin J. Christman
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Dustin J. Christman, 1400 block of Blaine Avenue, Racine, deliver a prescription drug.
Benjamin I. Dolphin
Benjamin I. Dolphin, 33700 block of Washington Avenue, Burlington, operating while intoxicated.
Kelly L. Rainey
Kelly L. Rainey, 3200 block of Vera Court, Racine, conspiracy to commit first degree intentional homicide, threat to a law enforcement officer, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to one gram), possession of THC.
Matthew J. Rondone
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Matthew J. Rondone, 1400 block of Maria Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Joseph D. Walker
Joseph D. Walker, 1400 block of Summit Avenue, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Demetria D. Hayes
Demetria D. Hayes, 1200 block of Erie Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass.
Larry N. Klyce
Larry N. Klyce, 3000 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass.
Sean B. Sepstead
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Sean B. Sepstead, Grafton, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(15) comments
How's that party of family values treating you, Tyson? Are they going to revoke your membership? What a joke the Republican party has become. Family values and fiscal responsibility? More like hookers and record deficits.
Relax the guy is a rank amateur. It's not like he left someone dead underwater int he back of his or got playing with cigars got him impeached. LOL Fettes needs some Russian collusion---maybe his own "Steele P Dossier" to make the cut.
Exactly about the cigar thing with the past former leader. Steve is one of the “unhinged ones” and sounds ridiculous.
He's Vos's protege. You know, the guy who breaks up marriages.
Hmmm. Left his $97,000+ per year job to go work at the same bank his Father did. Idiot Walker praised him so highly. Wonder what his folks think of him now? Doubt he'll have a job anytime soon. His poor wife & kids. Life's just not so perfect anymore is it Ty?
This bust actually occurred about the time he resigned the deeds office.
What I want to know is how did he find about this place? Through someone who didn't get caught in the sweep?
Legalize prostitution!! smoke em if you got em!! why do we waste so much of our tax dollars on sex!!! Your not driving like a high dog!! Make everything legal...Maryjane, heroin, cocaine, what ever....bring on the days of NOAH!! oh wait...they are already here!!....Tick tock!
yes it is the end of days... for people like you.
Fettes must have been awol on training day....Never pay for something Democrats give away for free.....Guy must be a RINO
Dems would never give it to cons. and Con women maybe don't like what this poor soul wants.
No he is a maga...you know the one's who have to pay to play because there game is weak.
Hate monger.
Misleading headline. I read the article (a little....) just to see if he was the prostitute or not. On a different subject, it would be great if when clicking on a story, we don't have to click on it three times to get past the ads. What a mess this on-line paper is.
Ty took a walk on the wild side.
thoughts and prayers?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.