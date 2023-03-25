BURLINGTON — A Wisconsin Vision Center employee is accused of breaking into the CEO’s safe and taking gift cards and merchandise worth more than $12,000.

Richard S. Schuler, 33, of the 600 block of West State Street, Burlington, was charged with felony counts of burglary of a room and theft of movable property between $10,000-$100,000, and misdemeanor counts of entry into a locked coin box, theft by acquisition of a credit card, criminal damage to property and possession of a controlled substance.

According to a criminal complaint, at 4:41 p.m. Monday, an investigator was sent to Wisconsin Vision Center, 35263 W. State St., after a report of the theft of gift cards.

Employees reportedly said that the CEO’s safe showed signs of forced entry, and that there had been seven $100 Target gift cards and 30 $25 Best Buy gift cards inside.

According to the complaint, one of the employees contacted Target and was told that the gift cards were used by Schuler to buy a Playstation 5.

Schuler had been a warehouse employee for WVC for around 15 years.

When contacted by the investigator, Schuler appeared to be nervous and walked away quickly, the complaint said.

Schuler’s vehicle was searched and the following items reportedly were found:

21 Best Buy gift cards.

Five Target gift cards.

A GameStop invoice for a separate Playstation purchase under the CEO’s name.

A Target receipt for a Playstation 5.

Two Vanilla Visa gift cards and another Target gift card.

28 pairs of Revo sunglasses and glasses that belonged to WVC worth $6,300.

3 Rescue 950 Battery Jump Packs belonging to WVC worth $1,200.

The following items were reportedly found at Schuler’s home:

A Playstation 5.

4 cardboard boxes with hundreds of lenses from WVC worth around $10,000.

A pill bottle with eight Vyvanse capsules.

A pill bottle with 28 capsules of Vyvanse.

A capsule with THC.

The total gift card loss was $1,450 and the total loss to WVC was about $12,000. The damage to the safe was estimated to be about $65.

Schuler was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 29 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, March 23, 2023 Today's mugshots: March 23 These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted. Petronilo Garcia Sr. Petronilo (aka Petro) Garcia Sr., 1700 block of Howe Street, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping. Richard S. Schuler Richard S. Schuler, 600 block of West State Street, Burlington, burglary of a room, theft of movable property (between $10,000-$100,000), entry into a locked coin box, theft by acquisition of a credit card, criminal damage to property, possession of a controlled substance. Bob D. Slominski Bob D. Slominski, 3900 block of Honey Creek Road, Waterford, hit and run (great bodily harm), reckless driving causing great bodily harm, misdemeanor bail jumping.