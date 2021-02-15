The case of a local man, convicted in 2014 for allegedly causing the death of an infant after a beating four years earlier, is headed to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

If the state’s highest court rules, as the Wisconsin Court of Appeals did in October, that a Racine County Circuit Court judge erred in allowing an improperly recorded confession to be presented to a jury, the man will get a new trial.

The case revolves around what has been referred to as a confession that was thrown out before trial, and how that confession was able to be brought back into the jury trial through a back door, due to the defendant’s limited understanding of English at the time and how English being his second language impinged upon his understanding of his Miranda rights.

State v. Garcia

Manuel Garcia has been behind bars for nearly 11 years.

Garcia was found guilty of, on March 11, 2010, beating 23-month-old Jovani Martinez for spilling milk on his sister. The boy died two days later.

During a 2014 jury trial, the medical examiner who performed the autopsy testified that Jovani was killed by blunt trauma to his abdomen, most likely from a punch. The boy, not yet 2, had also suffered broken ribs in the final month of his life.

All those injuries appeared to have occurred while the boy was in Garcia’s custody.

Garcia has attested that although he did spank the child, he did not cause Jovani’s death. “I just spanked my child. Spanked him. I never hit him hard … I never touched my child in the stomach,” he said on the stand — Jovani was the son of Garcia’s then-girlfriend, who in 2011 was sentenced to four years of imprisonment for not more urgently seeking medical attention for the child.

The jury took just 80 minutes to come back with a guilty verdict on the fourth day of the trial. Garcia was convicted of first-degree reckless homicide.

Racine County Circuit Court Judge Michael Piontek sentenced Garcia to 40 years in prison plus 10 years of extended supervision, less 4½ years already served.

‘The impeachment exception’

A major point in the case was a recording of a police interview with Garcia taken the day of Jovani’s death. That interview, and it being played during the trial, has led to the appeal that has now reached the Supreme Court.

Prior to trial, Garcia’s defense — appointed by the state — had been able to get the confession thrown out. A recorded police interview with Garcia began with Garcia signing a card that normally is intended to show a suspect understands they have been read their Miranda rights. However, Garcia is not fluent in reading English, and his attorneys were able to get the court to rule that the confession could not be played in court.

There is, however, a way for a confession thrown out in this manner to still come up in court: Under U.S. law, if a statement made to investigators (such as a confession) is thrown out prior to trial, the prosecution is able to bring it up in court if the defendant takes the stand and contradicts something they said in their previously thrown-out statement.

A guiding 1980 Wisconsin Supreme Court decision puts it this way: “(A) statement of the defendant made without the appropriate Miranda warnings, although inadmissible in the prosecution’s case-in-chief, may be used to impeach the defendant’s credibility if the defendant testifies to matters contrary to what is in the excluded statement.”

Judge Paul F. Reilly, writing in October in the Wisconsin Court of Appeals’ decision in State v. Garcia, refers to this as “the impeachment exception.”

During Garcia’s 2014 trial, the defense pressed a police officer on why the investigation into Martinez’s death didn’t go further to rule out other potential causes of death for the toddler. The officer was unable to respond that investigators believed the case had already been more or less solved because of what Garcia had told them, since the confession was thrown out and the officer was unable to bring it up.

In order to “rehabilitate” their witness — i.e., to show the jury why the investigators hadn’t gone further with their investigation — the prosecution called for the confession to be reinstated.

Reilly, in the Court of Appeals decision, recounted that “the State (prosecutors) argued that counsel (the defense) had ‘opened the door to the confession.’ “

“The court (Piontek) granted the State’s request on the ground that while Garcia’s cross-examination was proper,” meaning that the defense hadn’t broken any rules or laws in its questioning of the officer, “it was likely to mislead the jury if the State could not rebut Garcia’s implication that the officer did not do a full investigation.”

A video of Garcia admitting to “punching and throwing the child” was then able to be shown to the jury because of Piontek’s decision, after which the defense argued unsuccessfully that Garcia had been all but “forced to testify,” which upon appeal has been argued violated his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent.

The fact that Garcia didn’t have a full understanding of English was again displayed on the stand and was a major point for the defense.

Garcia had testified that he didn’t know the word “spank” when investigators questioned him about the toddler’s death on the day the boy died. “I just spanked my child,” he said in court, which was argued to be contrary to what he told officers, to whom he indicated he had actually hit the child.

Reilly wrote that “Garcia’s testimony centered on explaining that he did not understand the difference between the word ‘punch’ and ‘spank’ due to English not being his primary language and that he only ‘spank(ed)’ the child as a form of punishment on his back, butt, or side. Garcia testified that he never touched the child in the stomach/abdomen and never punched him with a closed fist. The officer testified that Garcia never ‘directly’ told him that he touched the child in the abdomen.”

In the Court of Appeals’ decision, Reilly wrote that courts “allow illegally obtained evidence to be introduced at trial only under narrow exceptions and specific circumstances, and the impeachment exception … does not allow the introduction of a statement obtained in violation of Miranda … to rehabilitate the State’s witness. The impeachment exception to the exclusionary rule applies only to the defendant’s testimony.”

Even if a witness for the defense says something that contradicts a thrown-out confession, it would not allow that confession to come up in court, according to a 1990 U.S. Supreme Court ruling. The impeachment exception can only come into play if specifically the defendant contradicts their own thrown-out statement.

The appeals court ruled in Garcia’s favor, with Reilly writing “Garcia’s inadmissible statement was not admitted in response to Garcia’s testimony; Garcia’s statement was admitted during the State’s case-in-chief in order to rehabilitate a prosecution witness in response to relevant and proper cross-examination by defense counsel. The circuit court erred in admitting Garcia’s statements, and Garcia is entitled to a new trial.”

If the state Supreme Court affirms that decision, Garcia will be able to face a jury again, this time without the jury being exposed to the confession unless Garcia himself takes the stand and errs.

With this appeal, Garcia is seeking a new trial. For now, he remains at Redgranite Correctional Institution west of Oshkosh.

What’s next?

The state is due to file a brief in this case by Friday. Following that, Garcia — represented by Godfrey & Kahn S.C. out of Milwaukee — has 20 days to file a response. Then, the state gets another 10 days to reply.

“Once the briefing is complete the Court will likely decide whether to hear oral arguments in the case and if the Court decides to hear arguments there should be a date set — how far into the future is unknown at this point,” Emma Jewell, an attorney with Godfrey & Kahn, wrote in an email Friday. “Beyond that, we don’t know how long it will take to get a decision.”

