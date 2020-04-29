Wisconsin Supreme Court chief justice forms Wisconsin Courts COVID-19 Task Force

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON — Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Patience Drake Roggensack announced Tuesday the formation of a Wisconsin Courts COVID-19 Task Force to help Wisconsin courts navigate their way forward amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Wisconsin Courts COVID-19 Task Force will focus on court proceedings and include participants from throughout the state who deal with Wisconsin courts.

The Task Force’s first meeting is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

“In my administrative capacity as the chief justice, I have established a statewide Wisconsin Courts COVID-19 Task Force to recommend a framework of criteria under which Wisconsin courts throughout the state can safely continue court proceedings, including jury trials,” Roggensack said. In addition to county judges from across the state, the Task Force will include medical consultants from the University of Wisconsin Medical School in Madison and those who represent clerks of circuit court, county corporation counsel, district attorneys, public defenders and county sheriffs.

“Our mission is easy to verbalize — to provide scientifically-based criteria that promote safe interactions in all courts and court proceedings,” Roggensack said. “All points of view will be heard.”