 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wisconsin state trooper's vehicle involved in crash on Interstate in Racine County
0 comments

Wisconsin state trooper's vehicle involved in crash on Interstate in Racine County

{{featured_button_text}}
295--7.jpg
Image courtesy of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation

A state trooper's squad vehicle was reportedly hit by another car headed southbound on Interstate 41/94 Wednesday morning in Racine County, near the Highway 20 offramp.

A lengthy backup lasted from just after 8 a.m. until around 11 a.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

A report from Fox 6 stated that "There are some injuries involved — although authorities say no law enforcement was hurt."

This story may be updated.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News