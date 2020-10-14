Wisconsin National Guard says it is ready to assist any community if needs arise & local authorities request help

The Wisconsin National Guard announced Wednesday that it concluded its mission in Wauwatosa, where unrest occurred over the past week following the local district attorney's decision not to charge Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah for the Feb. 2 fatal shooting of 17-year-old Alvin Cole at Mayfair Mall.

According to a release Wednesday, the Guard's mission had actually concluded two days prior, on Monday. The release stated that "The Wisconsin National Guard remains ready and committed to assisting in Wauwatosa or any other community if future needs arise and local authorities request the Guard’s assistance.”

Wisconsin National Guard troops mobilized after local authorities in Wauwatosa requested the Guard’s assistance in advance of a charging decision in the case of an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Wauwatosa in February.

On Oct. 7, District Attorney John Chisholm announced he was not issuing charges against Mensah for killing of Cole, leading to people protesting in the streets. Cole, according to investigators, was wielding a firearm, had fallen to the ground, had accidentally shot himself in the arm but still held onto the gun moments before being killed by Mensah.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}