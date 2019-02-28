OCONTO — A Wisconsin man is facing at least his 10th drunken driving charge.
Sixty-six-year-old Douglas Kluth of Green Bay was arrested early Wednesday in Oconto County. Authorities allege he had an open beer on the center console of his car.
Officials say the State Patrol was helping with traffic when Kluth parked his vehicle and approached a trooper. The trooper saw the beer on the console.
The complaint says Kluth had a valid driver’s license. He was charged with operating while intoxicated, 10th or more offense.
A Wisconsin TV station reported bond was set at $25,000 cash Wednesday. If convicted, Kluth faces up to 15 years in prison.
Wisconsin is the only state that treats a first-time drunken driving offense as a civil violation, not a crime. New Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has said he’s open to criminalizing first offenses, and bipartisan bills have already been proposed this year to toughen laws surrounding drunk driving.
