Wisconsin courts, including Racine County, turn to livestreaming to keep courts open, accessible

MADISON — An increasing number of Wisconsin courts, including the Racine County Circuit Court, are taking advantage of online videoconferencing and livestreaming services to keep courts operating and accessible to litigants and the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The court system has issued Zoom online videoconferencing accounts to each of the state’s 249 circuit court branches and is encouraging judges to livestream their proceedings, said Randy R. Koschnick, director of state courts.

Zoom use was implemented in Racine County courtrooms in the past weeks, allowing many proceedings that do not require in-person appears to take place. This week, intake proceedings were converted to Zoom and livestreamed on YouTube Monday and Thursday afternoons.

Zoom allows parties, attorneys and others to make court appearances via audio or video feeds from remote locations as if they were in the courtroom. Judges are able to control admission to video conferencing sessions, and attorneys and clients are able to hold separate breakout conversations as needed. The remote feeds are then combined into a split-screen session and streamed live via YouTube’s streaming service.