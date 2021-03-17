Wis. Republicans in Congress propose halting stimulus checks for prisoners

Four Wisconsin congressmen, led by U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, the Janesville native whose 1st District includes all of Racine and Kenosha counties, have proposed preventing federal prisoners from receiving stimulus checks included in the $1.9 trillion stimulus package that President Joe Biden signed last week.

That spending bill, titled the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, received zero Republican yes votes, but few Democrats voted against it, allowing it to pass. Included in the bill are $1,400 stimulus checks for most Americans.

Steil has referred to the American Rescue Plan as the "Pelosi Payoff," referring to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi in a criticism of the size of the third major pandemic-related relief bill passed by Congress.

"Regardless of ideology or political party, we should all agree that sending taxpayer-funded checks to prisoners has nothing to do with coronavirus relief. Prisoners currently incarcerated are not concerned about covering rent or losing their job due to COVID," Steil said in a statement. "Sending money to prisoners isn’t COVID relief and it does not help people truly struggling to make ends meet."