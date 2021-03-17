Wis. Republicans in Congress propose halting stimulus checks for prisoners

Four Wisconsin congressmen, led by U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, the Janesville native whose 1st District includes all of Racine and Kenosha counties, have proposed preventing federal prisoners from receiving stimulus checks included in the $1.9 trillion stimulus package that President Joe Biden signed last week.
That spending bill, titled the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, received zero Republican yes votes, but few Democrats voted against it, allowing it to pass. Included in the bill are $1,400 stimulus checks for most Americans.
Steil has referred to the American Rescue Plan as the "Pelosi Payoff," referring to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi in a criticism of the size of the third major pandemic-related relief bill passed by Congress.
"Regardless of ideology or political party, we should all agree that sending taxpayer-funded checks to prisoners has nothing to do with coronavirus relief. Prisoners currently incarcerated are not concerned about covering rent or losing their job due to COVID," Steil said in a statement. "Sending money to prisoners isn’t COVID relief and it does not help people truly struggling to make ends meet."
The chances of Steil's bill — first reported by The Daily Caller — gaining traction in the Democratic-majority House are slim.
Co-sponsoring the bill are Wisconsin Republicans Glenn Grothman and Mike Gallagher, as well as Pennsylvania's Scott Perry.
Related bill at state level
A bill proposed in the Wisconsin Legislature aims to force stimulus checks going to state prisoners to be used to pay restitution.
One of the proposers of the bill is state Sen. Julian Bradley, whose district includes part of western Racine County. Bradley, who was first elected in November, called it "a common-sense proposal."
“President Biden's irresponsible stimulus package sends stimulus checks to imprisoned murderers, rapists and child molesters,” he told the Associated Press in an email. “So, Rep. (Joe) Sanfelippo and I are taking action to ensure the victims of these heinous crimes are paid restitution before criminals sitting in prison can profit.”
According to data from the Federal Bureau of Prisons, there are 151,703 federal inmates as of March 11. As of March 2, the inmate population in Wisconsin's state-run prison system was 19,709, according to the Department of Corrections.