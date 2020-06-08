Wirch calls for state funding for law enforcement body cameras

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

KENOSHA — State Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, wants the state to fund body cameras for all county and municipal law enforcement officers in Wisconsin.

"We feel this is a good thing for accountability and justice. We also feel it should have to be paid for by the overburdened property taxpayers on the local level," Wirch told The Journal Times.

In a statement issued Monday, Wirch said: "Recent events, including the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor at the hands of law enforcement officers, reinforce the need for universal body camera usage."

He wants state funding for body cameras and the data storage necessary to maintain the information in the next state budget. The cameras would be given to county and municipal law enforcement officers.

He expects it to be funded by a substantial cutback of the Manufacturing and Agriculture Tax Credit.