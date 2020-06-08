Wirch calls for state funding for law enforcement body cameras

KENOSHA — State Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, wants the state to fund body cameras for all county and municipal law enforcement officers in Wisconsin.
"We feel this is a good thing for accountability and justice. We also feel it should have to be paid for by the overburdened property taxpayers on the local level," Wirch told The Journal Times.
In a statement issued Monday, Wirch said: "Recent events, including the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor at the hands of law enforcement officers, reinforce the need for universal body camera usage."
He wants state funding for body cameras and the data storage necessary to maintain the information in the next state budget. The cameras would be given to county and municipal law enforcement officers.
He expects it to be funded by a substantial cutback of the Manufacturing and Agriculture Tax Credit.
"Body cameras provide protection for both the public and the law enforcement officers who use them and are an important investigative tool when an incident occurs," he said. "I believe this is a common sense issue that can achieve bipartisan support. Let’s not wait for the next tragedy."
Racine County body cameras
All Racine County deputies have worn body cameras since summer 2016. However, they are not always turned on.
The Racine County Sheriff's Office, through a purchase proposed last fall and with money included in the county's 2020 budget, purchased body cameras equipped with Bluetooth devices that would activate whenever a deputy removes their firearm or Taser from its holster, thus removing the need for an officer to manually activate the camera in a high-pressure situation. Also, if a body camera is activated, all other deputies’ body cameras within an approximate 30-foot radius would automatically start recording too.
All officers on the Caledonia Police Department are all already equipped with body cameras. The Racine Police Department has been slowly expanding its body camera program over the years.
After 18-year-old Ty'Rese West was killed last June, after fleeing from police while allegedly carrying a firearm, by a Mount Pleasant police sergeant who did not have his body camera activated, many community members increased their volume in calling for all law enforcement to be wearing body cameras and have those cameras turned on at all times while they are working.
Schmaling said that isn’t feasible.
For one, the cost of recording and storing that much footage would be enormous. Schmaling also worried about the privacy of officers, who may have private conversations with their family or take restroom breaks while on the clock.
