Winnebago man accused of reckless driving, nearly striking someone, fleeing police in Racine

RACINE — A man has been accused of reckless driving and nearly striking a man getting out of his car.

Jeremy S. Powell, 32, from Winnebago, was charged with two felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 6:20 p.m. on Friday, an officer was on patrol near Prospect and Wilson streets when he saw a Chrysler Pacifica minivan without a license plate driving recklessly.

The car was speeding, failing to stop at stop signs and deviating from its lane.

The officer got behind the car and saw it roll a stoplight before blowing through a stop sign at Carlisle and Albert streets.

The car then lost control and crashed, nearly striking a man exiting his car on High Street, before continuing to flee.

The officer caught up to the car. It performed a U-turn, nearly striking the officer's car before accelerating away. The officer had to terminate the pursuit due to how many people were in the area. During the chase, the bumper of the minivan fell off.

Officers later located the car at a residence and learned that the owner was Powell. He was then taken into custody.

Powell was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on May 25 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

