Winnebago man accused of reckless driving, nearly striking someone, fleeing police in Racine

RACINE — A man has been accused of reckless driving and nearly striking a man getting out of his car.
Jeremy S. Powell, 32, from Winnebago, was charged with two felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 6:20 p.m. on Friday, an officer was on patrol near Prospect and Wilson streets when he saw a Chrysler Pacifica minivan without a license plate driving recklessly.
The car was speeding, failing to stop at stop signs and deviating from its lane.
The officer got behind the car and saw it roll a stoplight before blowing through a stop sign at Carlisle and Albert streets.
The car then lost control and crashed, nearly striking a man exiting his car on High Street, before continuing to flee.
The officer caught up to the car. It performed a U-turn, nearly striking the officer's car before accelerating away. The officer had to terminate the pursuit due to how many people were in the area. During the chase, the bumper of the minivan fell off.
People are also reading…
Officers later located the car at a residence and learned that the owner was Powell. He was then taken into custody.
Powell was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on May 25 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, May 16, 2022
Today's mugshots: May 16
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Heather M. Tauri
Heather M. Tauri, 700 block of North River Road, Waterford, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Larry E. Pollard
Larry E. Pollard, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Anthony Wilks
Anthony Wilks, South Milwaukee, Wisconsin, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Robert V. Swearengen Sr.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Robert (aka Big Head) V. Swearengen Sr. 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 5-15), manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams).
Gabriella E. Govea
Gabriella E. Govea, 4300 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Darrell L. Abram
Darrell L. Abram, Chicago, Illinois, armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, attempting to flee or elude an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Derick D. Downs
Derick D. Downs, 1500 block of West Street, Racine, uttering a forgery, unauthorized use of an entity's identifying information or documents, fraud against financial institution (between $500-$10,000), organizer of financial crimes.
Benjamin F. Haas
Benjamin F. Haas, 2600 block of Prospect Street, Racine, operating while intoxicated causing injury (1st offense), hit and run (injury).
Zachary J. Hellesen
Zachary J. Hellesen, 1800 block of Center Street, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer.
Jeremy S. Powell
Jeremy S. Powell, Winnebago, Wisconsin, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety.
Preston A. Smith
Preston A. Smith, 2900 block of 16th Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Anne J. Symoens
Anne J. Symoens, 7900 block of Ridgeway Drive, Burlington, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Robert P. Tallman
Robert P. Tallman, 700 block of North River Road, Waterford, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).