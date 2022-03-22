Window broken at Main Street business during Racine St. Patrick's Day parade, owners say

RACINE — LaShaya and Deon’Te Cottingham, owners of Regal Society Lifestyle, a Main Street clothing store, left their business on Saturday in one piece and went to attend a fashion show.

Before the show even began, one of their storefront windows was completely shattered.

The apparel and accessories store at 302 Main St. was hit by a drunken person at the Downtown Racine St. Patrick’s Day parade, LaShaya said she was told.

The landlord, Shane Ryan of Mt. Royal Property Management, called her and alerted her to the damage while they were at the show. A Samsung Galaxy stylus was additionally found on the floor among broken glass.

The couple’s store merchandise was apparently untouched and they are still able to run their business as usual.

‘We weren’t happy’

Racine Police Department officers responded at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday to the store. A key holder responded to secure the building and informed officers that if the tenant was missing any merchandise that they would contact the department, according to information from Sgt. Kristi Wilcox, RPD public information officer.

“I am not sure who the case is assigned to or what the status of the investigation is,” Wilcox said in an email. “There is no mention of any blood and/or injuries and there is no one in custody.”

Mt. Royal Property Management boarded up the missing window and is handling repairs, LaShaya said. The management company did not respond to requests for comment.

LaShaya and Deon’Te checked out the damage at about 10 or 11 p.m. after their show was over, she said. They said they have no clue what really happened and they are skeptical it was someone falling into the glass.

“The confusing part is, in all honestly, the type of glass is not easy to break,” LaShaya said. “Somebody just backing into it would be completely cut up themselves. As strong as that glass is, if somebody went into it, there would be blood everywhere.”

LaShaya said if the incident happened because of the parade and it truly was an accident, the couple understands, but they don’t excuse the damage.

“It doesn’t look like an accident,” she said. “It’s unfortunate. It’s definitely not a good thing to happen; we weren’t happy about it.”

