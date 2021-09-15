Wind Point pond jumper charged for alleged bank robbery and unsuccessful theft of drugs from Walgreens

The pharmacist said she began to look down and read the note. She remembered reading the word, "codeine" — an opioid — before the male interrupted her. The man said he wanted codeine and said something along the lines of, "I want it now," or "Do it now."

She walked back to the safe and set the timer on the safe, which takes three minutes to open. She didn’t want to go back to the man, so she sat in a chair away from him, behind the desk.

The man pointed to two bottles of Promethazine DM on the counter on the other side of the window and told her he wanted those. The pharmacist told him that wasn't what he had asked for, and he seemed taken aback by her response. She stated he then hesitated for a few seconds before grabbing the note and walking out of the store.

According to law enforcement, Buck admitted to investigators that he went to the Walgreens and passed a note stating that he wanted two types of drugs, but was told that there was a time release for the drug storage and that he could not access them. Buck said that rather than wait, he left so as to not be arrested.

He said he was trying to get promethazine and codeine from the pharmacy so he could sell it. Buck said that because the attempt to get drugs from Walgreens didn’t work, he planned to rob the bank.