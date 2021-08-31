Wind Point man arrested, allegedly admitted to downloading child porn

WIND POINT — A Wind Point man was arrested this week for alleged possession of child pornography. According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, the man admitted to having looked for and downloaded child porn from the internet.

The RCSO identified the man as David Peters, 65, of Wind Point. As of Tuesday evening, he has not been criminally charged.

Members of the Racine County Criminal Investigations Bureau and the Racine County Internet Crimes Against Children Unit served a search warrant in the Village of Wind Point for Possession of Child Pornography on Monday.

During a forensic examination of Peters’ electronic devices Tuesday, numerous images of child pornography were located. Investigators subsequently took Peters into custody without incident, they transported him to the Racine County Jail and they recommended ten counts of Possession of Child Pornography to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.