Wind Point issues alert after nonviolent break-in Friday morning

WIND POINT — The Village of Wind Point has issued an alert after a person who is believe to have "numerous mental health issues" was found to have entered someone else's home early Friday morning.
The notice from the village reminded residents to lock their cars, and make sure home's doors and windows are secured.
The village says it is meeting with those living in the Wind Meadows neighborhood, located immediately south of The Prairie School, "to discuss safety and security issues."
According to the village regarding the break-in: Just before 5 a.m. Friday morning, "an individual attempted to enter a home on Lake Meadow Drive. The homeowner confronted the subject, who was described as timid and non-threatening by the homeowner. The homeowner told the subject to leave, which he did through the broken patio door that he had entered through.
"The subject was taken into custody shortly after near Three Mile Road and Main Street. This subject has numerous mental health issues and has done things of this nature in the past including (an) incident in the Village of North Bay."