Wind Lake woman laying in middle of road allegedly had marijuana, mushrooms in her fanny pack
Wind Lake

Wind Lake woman laying in middle of road allegedly had marijuana, mushrooms in her fanny pack

WIND LAKE — A Wind Lake woman was reportedly found with marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms in her fanny pack after sheriff’s deputies were called to investigate a report of a woman laying in the middle of a roadway.

Sarah J. Palmersheim, 33, of the 8070 block of Scenic View Drive, is charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of THC and five counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

At approximately 11:23 p.m. on July 30, a deputy was dispatched to the area of Valley Drive and Oakridge Drive for a report of a female laying in the middle of the road.

Upon arrival, the officer made contact with Palmersheim who was reportedly stumbling on the north side of Oakridge Drive, heading eastbound. When the officer spoke with her, he detected the strong odor of intoxicants emitting from her breath. Her eyes were reportedly bloodshot, glassy and her speech was extremely slurred. A short time later, the officer assisted her to an ambulance so she could be evaluated by rescue crews. At that point she said that she had marijuana in her fanny pack on her waist.

Sarah Palmersheim

Palmersheim

Inside her fanny pack, deputies found a plastic bag containing 5.4 grams of marijuana and a plastic bag containing 5.7 grams of a grey, dried substance that the officer recognized to be psychedelic mushrooms. Palmersheim admitted to them being mushrooms.

A status conference for Palmersheim is set for Sept. 18 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show. She remained in custody as of Wednesday afternoon at the County Jail.

