Wind Lake woman laying in middle of road allegedly had marijuana, mushrooms in her fanny pack

WIND LAKE — A Wind Lake woman was reportedly found with marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms in her fanny pack after sheriff’s deputies were called to investigate a report of a woman laying in the middle of a roadway.
Sarah J. Palmersheim, 33, of the 8070 block of Scenic View Drive, is charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of THC and five counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint:
At approximately 11:23 p.m. on July 30, a deputy was dispatched to the area of Valley Drive and Oakridge Drive for a report of a female laying in the middle of the road.
Upon arrival, the officer made contact with Palmersheim who was reportedly stumbling on the north side of Oakridge Drive, heading eastbound. When the officer spoke with her, he detected the strong odor of intoxicants emitting from her breath. Her eyes were reportedly bloodshot, glassy and her speech was extremely slurred. A short time later, the officer assisted her to an ambulance so she could be evaluated by rescue crews. At that point she said that she had marijuana in her fanny pack on her waist.
Inside her fanny pack, deputies found a plastic bag containing 5.4 grams of marijuana and a plastic bag containing 5.7 grams of a grey, dried substance that the officer recognized to be psychedelic mushrooms. Palmersheim admitted to them being mushrooms.
A status conference for Palmersheim is set for Sept. 18 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show. She remained in custody as of Wednesday afternoon at the County Jail.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 4
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Armonte T Cook
Armonte T Cook, 1600 block of Maple Street, Racine, robbery with use of force.
Jesus Flores-Mejia
Jesus Flores-Mejia, 1900 block of Mead Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Nicole S Gossett
Nicole S Gossett, 1600 block of Erie Street, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aric M Lantz
Aric M Lantz, 7500 block of Pheasant Trail, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
Chaquara Y Mason
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Chaquara Y Mason, 1100 block of Lasalle Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor theft.
Joseph D Melnik
Joseph D Melnik, 2100 block of Rupert Boulevard, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, burglary of a building or dwelling, burglary (room).
Lance L Moore
Lance L Moore, 1400 block of Buchanan Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), obstructing an officer.
Sarah J Palmersheim
Sarah J Palmersheim, Wind Lake, Wisconsin, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Donsharell D Walton
Donsharell D Walton, 3700 block of Erie Street, Racine, receiving stolen property (less than $2,500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Amy R Woodward
Amy R Woodward, Homeless, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Paul A Young
Paul A Young, 1300 block of Ramona Drive, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Craig C Hansen
Craig C Hansen, 100 block of Newman Road, Mount Pleasant, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Amarion L Webb
Amarion L Webb, 1200 block of Hayes Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Nicholas R Gonzales
Nicholas R Gonzales, 1800 block Green Street, Racine, possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sherman E Barber Jr.
Sherman (aka Squirrel) E Barber Jr., 1800 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, substantial battery (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.
Derrick D Daniel
Derrick D Daniel, 1800 block of 62nd Street, Kenosha, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park).
Melissa M Johnson
Melissa M Johnson, 1600 block of Grove Avenue, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Jeffrey D Ramos
Jeffrey D Ramos, 2300 block of 30th Avenue, Kenosha, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).
Jonathan Taizan
Jonathan Taizan, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Ricardo D Baity
Ricardo D Baity, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kristin N Connelly
Kristin N Connelly, Salem, Wisconsin, second degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, with a minor child in the vehicle, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mustafa E Bey
Mustafa E Bey, 1600 block of Winslow Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass.
