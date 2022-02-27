Wind Lake woman accused of drinking and driving said 'I already know I am in trouble,' deputy reports

BURLINGTON — A Wind Lake woman, who has been accused of her fourth OWI, allegedly told a deputy "I already know I am in trouble" when taking the field sobriety tests.

Tracy Lynn Kennedy, 42, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fourth offense, with a minor child in the vehicle.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Thursday, a deputy with the Racine County sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a car that was going 75 mph in a 55 mph zone. The driver was identified as Kennedy and the front passenger was a minor under the age of 14.

Upon contact, the deputy noticed she had glossy eyes, slurred speech and the odor of alcohol. He requested Kennedy perform the field sobriety tests and she refused. She said she had two beers prior to driving. When she was advised she would be placed under arrest for an OWI, she said she would perform the tests. When the deputy began to explain the Walk and Turn test, Kennedy said she did not want to do them anymore and said "I already know I am in trouble."

She refused to answer questions on the Alcoholic Influence Report, then said she was already shaking and that she drinks about 18 beers a day.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office reports that the child who was in the car is now being taken care of by family members.

Kennedy was given a $1,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is set for March 3 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

