You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Wind Lake resident is man shown in viral video being escorted off airplane; he faces charges
0 comments
top story

Wind Lake resident is man shown in viral video being escorted off airplane; he faces charges

{{featured_button_text}}

WIND LAKE — A man shown in a recent viral video being thrown off an airplane is reportedly from Wind Lake.

According to WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee, the video reportedly features Mason Alioto, of the 8300 block of Greenbriar Road in Wind Lake, who is shown yelling profanities and being removed from an airplane by authorities. The plane was traveling from Los Angeles or Chicago, WTMJ reported. 

The video was taken by a fight passenger. As Alioto passes the person taking the video, he yells "(expletive) you!" and spits in the direction of the person taking the video. 

According to New Mexico court records, Mason was charged Wednesday with assault of a peace officer, attempted battery. He appeared in court Thursday and another court appearance has been scheduled for Feb. 18 at the Albuquerque Metropolitan Court, online court records show. 

The 21-year-old has a criminal history that includes charges for possession of drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession, theft convictions and traffic violations. He is currently facing disorderly conduct and bail jumping charges, online records show.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News