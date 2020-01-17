Wind Lake resident is man shown in viral video being escorted off airplane; he faces charges

WIND LAKE — A man shown in a recent viral video being thrown off an airplane is reportedly from Wind Lake.
According to WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee, the video reportedly features Mason Alioto, of the 8300 block of Greenbriar Road in Wind Lake, who is shown yelling profanities and being removed from an airplane by authorities. The plane was traveling from Los Angeles or Chicago, WTMJ reported.
The video was taken by a fight passenger. As Alioto passes the person taking the video, he yells "(expletive) you!" and spits in the direction of the person taking the video.
According to New Mexico court records, Mason was charged Wednesday with assault of a peace officer, attempted battery. He appeared in court Thursday and another court appearance has been scheduled for Feb. 18 at the Albuquerque Metropolitan Court, online court records show.
The 21-year-old has a criminal history that includes charges for possession of drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession, theft convictions and traffic violations. He is currently facing disorderly conduct and bail jumping charges, online records show.
