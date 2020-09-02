Wind Lake Man facing 5th OWI charge, Blames erratic driving on his passenger kissing him

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROCHESTER — A Wind Lake man is facing his fifth OWI charge after he blamed his erratic driving on his passenger kissing him.

Bryan J. Bartes, 40, of the 8000 block of Meadow Lane, is charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fifth offense.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Saturday, a Racine County Sheriff's Office deputy was dispatched to Highway J near Highway A and Rowntree Road in Rochester for a report of a vehicle that was "all over the road."

The deputy observed a vehicle swerving between the north and southbound lanes and crossing the northbound lane fog line. He then stopped the vehicle and spoke to the driver, Bartes, who reportedly admitted to consuming alcohol but claimed that his lane deviation was due to his female passenger "kissing my neck and rubbing on me."

The deputy noted that Bartes eyes were classy and his speech was slurred at times. Bartes stated he had two drinks and that two drinks would put him "over his limit." The deputy smelled a faint odor of intoxicants coming from Bartes.