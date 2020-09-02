Wind Lake Man facing 5th OWI charge, Blames erratic driving on his passenger kissing him

ROCHESTER — A Wind Lake man is facing his fifth OWI charge after he blamed his erratic driving on his passenger kissing him.
Bryan J. Bartes, 40, of the 8000 block of Meadow Lane, is charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fifth offense.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Saturday, a Racine County Sheriff's Office deputy was dispatched to Highway J near Highway A and Rowntree Road in Rochester for a report of a vehicle that was "all over the road."
The deputy observed a vehicle swerving between the north and southbound lanes and crossing the northbound lane fog line. He then stopped the vehicle and spoke to the driver, Bartes, who reportedly admitted to consuming alcohol but claimed that his lane deviation was due to his female passenger "kissing my neck and rubbing on me."
The deputy noted that Bartes eyes were classy and his speech was slurred at times. Bartes stated he had two drinks and that two drinks would put him "over his limit." The deputy smelled a faint odor of intoxicants coming from Bartes.
Bartes completed standardized field sobriety tests and submitted a breathalyzer test, which indicated a blood-alcohol level result of 0.11, which is over the 0.08 legal limit. He was then placed under arrest.
Bartes was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Monday with the condition that he does not drive and does not consume or possess any alcohol.
A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 9 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate. He remained in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 31
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Bryan J Bartes
Bryan J Bartes, Wind Lake, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, alcohol concentration enhancer).
John H Fell
John H Fell, 200 block of Schemmer Street, Burlington, operate motor vehicle while revoked, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Larry E Goodwin
Larry E Goodwin, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of a firearm while intoxicated.
Aubrey J Knight
Aubrey (aka Justin Aubrey) J Knight, 8800 block of Corliss Avenue, Sturtevant, possession of child pornography.
Emily M Moore
Emily M Moore, Wind Lake, Wisconsin, battery to a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, resisting an officer.
David J Ortiz
David J Ortiz, Waukegan, Illinois, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC.
Craig J Taylor
Craig (aka Grey Williams) J Taylor, 1000 block of Racine Street, Racine, second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.
Wesley Bryan Yoakum
Wesley (aka Victor Jones) Bryan Yoakum, 2000 block of Rapids Drive, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bryant E Albritton
Bryant (aka Brick) E Albritton, 2000 block of 12th Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, intentional use of oleoresin device causing bodily harm, disorderly conduct.
Erik R Claypool
Erik R Claypool, 1000 block of Park Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Nasar A Gregory
Nasar A Gregory, Black River Fall, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer.
Leonard A Harlan
Leonard A Harlan, 700 block of Tenth Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Marshall F Kolbeck
Marshall F Kolbeck, 2800 block of Crossridge, Racine, failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Trayveion K Lester
Trayveion K Lester, 3400 block of Green Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Anthony Ray Stehofsky
Anthony Ray Stehofsky, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, criminal damage to property, attempt entry into a locked coin box, attempt misdemeanor theft.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.