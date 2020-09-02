 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wind Lake Man facing 5th OWI charge, Blames erratic driving on his passenger kissing him
1 comment
Rochester

Wind Lake Man facing 5th OWI charge, Blames erratic driving on his passenger kissing him

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}

ROCHESTER — A Wind Lake man is facing his fifth OWI charge after he blamed his erratic driving on his passenger kissing him. 

Bryan J. Bartes, 40, of the 8000 block of Meadow Lane, is charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fifth offense.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Saturday, a Racine County Sheriff's Office deputy was dispatched to Highway J near Highway A and Rowntree Road in Rochester for a report of a vehicle that was "all over the road."

The deputy observed a vehicle swerving between the north and southbound lanes and crossing the northbound lane fog line. He then stopped the vehicle and spoke to the driver, Bartes, who reportedly admitted to consuming alcohol but claimed that his lane deviation was due to his female passenger "kissing my neck and rubbing on me."

The deputy noted that Bartes eyes were classy and his speech was slurred at times. Bartes stated he had two drinks and that two drinks would put him "over his limit." The deputy smelled a faint odor of intoxicants coming from Bartes.

Bryan Bartes

Bartes

Bartes completed standardized field sobriety tests and submitted a breathalyzer test, which indicated a blood-alcohol level result of 0.11, which is over the 0.08 legal limit. He was then placed under arrest. 

Bartes was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Monday with the condition that he does not drive and does not consume or possess any alcohol. 

A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 9 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate. He remained in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.

1 comment
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News